As a very frequent traveler, I like to think that I've mastered the art of packing a carry-on bag. From beauty products to wireless headphones, there are quite a few things that I swear by for a seamless flying experience. Not only do I believe that these items truly enhance a trip, but after depending on them for a while, I have come to think of them as necessities. Here's what to pack in your carry-on bag for the most enjoyable flight ever.

There are some things that people always remind you to bring, like neck pillows and a magazine, but I think there are a lot of things that go overlooked — and they are total must-haves. People who know me know that I swear by sheet masks to get through a flight, and I love a silk eye mask to help me sleep on longer plane rides. In my opinion, products that are versatile are key to having an easygoing and stress-free flight.

If you're traveling soon and need some tips on things to pack in your carry-on that you might not have known you needed, make this list your guide. Happy travels!

1. Headphones that can work both wired and wireless.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones $349.95 Beats by Dre / Apple This is my absolute favorite pair of headphones to travel with. It has a solid battery life, and is noise-canceling when you need it to be. It can also transition from wireless to wired, so you can wear them comfortably before the flight, and then plug into your plane's entertainment system if you want to watch a movie. And it doesn't hurt that they look super cute, too.

2. A facial spray that's a refreshing and hydrating addition to your plane skincare.

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist $48 Tatcha A hydrating face spray is always a must for me on flights. People often overlook skin mists on flights, but I think they make a huge difference. I love this one from Tatcha, because you only need two or three spritzes to cover your entire face, and the light fragrance is very calming, in my opinion. It leaves your skin feeling refreshed and soothed, which is a major relief during and after long flights.

3. Sheet masks that leave your skin glowing.

Memebox I Dew Care Let's Get Sheet Faced Masks $25 Ulta Beauty I'm a huge advocate for using sheet masks during flights to give your skin a boost of hydration, and the value of this box can't be beat — you get 14 masks for just $25. All of the masks have different functions, so you can just grab a handful and slide them in your bag.

4. A face roller that helps relieve any pressure and puffiness.

Face Sculptor Beauty Roller $68 Skin Gym Face rollers are a relatively recent addition to my carry-on go-to kit. My face and body swell when I fly, and face rollers help reduce the puffiness. I like using this one over my sheet masks to push the serum in further and simultaneously sculpt my face with its unique shape. Plus, it's big enough to use on larger areas that need a little massage, like my neck and wrists.

5. A Dual USB charger.

Dual USB Wall Charger $10.99 HUHUTA / Amazon A lot of airplanes are being updated to have an outlet at every seat, which is amazing news for people who completely rely on their electronic devices to get through a flight. But because seats only get one outlet, I bring a dual USB charger so I can charge multiple devices at the same time.

6. A silk eye mask that helps you get the most restful sleep you've ever had on a plane.

White Marble Silk Eye Mask $45 Shhhsilk If you sleep on planes, an eye mask is an absolute must. As a frequent traveler, I 100 percent swear by this eye mask. Since I started using it, I have never gotten better sleep on a flight.

7. A Moisturizer that combats the dry air on the plane.

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream $60 Drunk Elephant / Sephora Planes are notoriously drying, so a moisturizer should always live in your carry-on. I absolutely love this Drunk Elephant moisturizer, because it's light enough so I don't feel sticky or oily (you can also use it as a hand cream), but it's also heavy enough to feel deeply hydrating. Plus, it has a pump dispenser so you don't make a mess if you accidentally drop it on the plane (speaking from experience, of course).

8. A versatile sweater that keeps you comfy-cozy on the plane.

9. A reusable cup that's easy to refill.

Starbucks Cold Cup Venti 24 oz $23.79 Starbucks / Amazon If you're a frequent traveler, you definitely need a reusable cup or bottle. I tend to lean toward cups like this one from Starbucks because I like straws, and they're much easier to fill at the airport water fountains or when you're on the plane.

10. A dry shampoo that makes your hair feel and look read carpet-ready.