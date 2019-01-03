It’s true that many women really embraced their natural hair texture in 2018, but sometimes, it still feels like we’re all wanting the hair type we’ll never have. I know my fine-haired ladies out there may feel that sentiment from time to time, and trying to find tools to achieve more volume is always a bigger challenge than it needs to be. In hopes of making a little more volume easier to achieve, I tapped celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons to find out what to look for in a hair dryer if you have fine hair.

Dealing with super fine hair or hair loss is something many women experience, but not everyone likes to talk about. Many folks with fine hair are always in search of the next big thing that’ll magically volumize and thicken their hair, and while many products and tools certainly do help, unfortunately, there’s nothing out there that will completely change your hair type to something else. (Sorry!) With so many hair tools on the market, it’s important to figure out which hair dryer types and settings are better for certain hair types.

What To Look For

Photo Courtesy of Shutterstock

“Most people with fine hair are looking for a more voluminous look or, at least, don’t want their hair to appear any more fine than it already is, so it’s important to pick a dryer that will do what you need without causing any damage or breakage to the strands,” says Fitzsimons. Try to look for a dryer that has ceramic or ceramic tourmaline technology. “Ceramic dryers use gentle infrared heat waves, which won’t damage or dry out your strands, as well as evenly distribute the heat so you’re not cooking any particular section of hair,” he says.

Additionally, look for blow dryers with 1,300 to 1,875 wattage power. “Any lower and you won’t get the desired result, and any higher could be a bit too much for fine hair,” says Fitzsimons.

What To Avoid

Fitzsimons suggests avoiding blow dryers with ionic technology if you have fine hair. “These dryers actually emit negative ions to help break down the water molecules (which helps hair dry faster), but too many ions could flatten your hair out,” says Fitzsimons.

Also, avoid super cheap dryers if you’re looking for solid results. “Any time you’re trying to take good care of your hair, investing in quality tools and haircare is important, but make sure you’re purchasing something because of the benefits, and not spending a lot just to spend a lot,” says Fitzsimons.

What To Consider Purchasing

Fitzsimons loves the Paul Mitchell Neuro Halo Dryer ($255, amazon.com) for all hair types, especially those with fine or thinning locks. “The technology on this dryer is like something from the future — it’s got several airflow and heat settings, so you can find the perfect setting for your individual hair type,” says Fitzsimons. Although this dryer does have an ionic feature, it gives you the option to turn it off when you don’t want it in use.

Another pricey, albeit much-loved option, is the Harry Josh Pro Tools Ultra Light Blow Dryer ($244, dermstore.com). This pick also has ionic technology, but can be turned off when you’d rather not use. If you’re looking for a less expensive, yet still effective dryer, try the CHI Air Style Series Ceramic Hair Dryer ($70, target.com), which will leave your fine hair looking full and voluminous.

There are many blow dryer options on the market that include ionic technology. Since it might be difficult to find one without ions, look for an option that allows you to turn the ionic feature off to avoid any flattening effects on your hair. Happy hair drying!