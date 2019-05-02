Either you woke up before your alarm, or somehow miraculously got up without pressing the snooze button a million times. Now, you have a little extra time in the morning before you have to leave for class or work. It's such a great feeling to wake up early. The sun is out, the birds are chirping, and the day feels a little more in your hands. Seize this precious moment by preparing yourself to tackle the day. Though, if you're new to this whole early routine, you may be wondering what to do with extra time in the morning so you'll feel productive AF.

You could always just scroll through social media and catch up on your best friends' posts, but you'll quickly realize that you just wasted hours you could have been using a little more wisely. With your newfound early bird energy, do any of these eight things to help you prepare for the rest of your day.

Starting your day off on the right note is a great way to keep that positive energy going throughout the rest of the day. You might even be able to mark off a few of those goals you've been procrastinating for weeks. Sorry, snooze button. You let me have my extra Zs, but it might be time to take a little break.

1. Make Yourself An Iced Coffee ASAP Dean Drobot/Shutterstock Be your own barista, and brew yourself a refreshing glass or two of iced coffee. You already know that you need some java first thing, so wake yourself up with caffeine right when you get out of bed. Not only will you be saving money, but you don't have to wait in a long line at your local coffee shop, either.

2. Meal Prep Your Lunch For Later In The Day Lia Koltyrina/Shutterstock Make yourself a delicious lunch with your extra time in the morning. Meal prep now, so that when the time comes, you don't have to waste it deciding on what to eat. This is also a budget-friendly idea to save for something else.

3. Make Your Bed Right After You Wake Up vectorfusionart/Shutterstock Making your bed is the first start. It may seem like a simple task, but it automatically makes you feel so much more organized and ready to take on the day. Also, once your bed is made, you won't be as tempted to jump right back in for a little extra nap.

4. Jot Down Your To-Do List For The Day Mark Nazh/Shutterstock You may not have the energy right away to do a bunch of things, but you can get your to-do list started. Jot down everything that's a must-do to get done for the day. You could even get a cute journal and colorful pens to get creative with it, and make this activity more fun.

5. Fill Up Your Water Bottle Svitlana Sokolova/Shutterstock Coffee is great, but you'll feel instantly energized after your first glass of water in the morning. Get into a habit of drinking water every day by filling up your bottle — with some lemon, too — first thing.

6. Treat Yourself To A Nice Breakfast Iryna Inshyna/Shutterstock You may have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Use this extra time in the morning to treat yourself to a nice meal at one of the cute local spots you've been wanting to try.

7. Go To The Gym To Get A Little Workout In Dima Sidelnikov/Shutterstock If you have the time, why not stop by the gym in the morning? You'd think that running a few miles first thing would make you tired, but it actually feels amazing. Plus, by getting it out of the way in the morning, you don't have to go back and forth about whether or not you feel up to going after work.