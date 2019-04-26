They say the early bird gets the worm, but that has never been enough motivation to get me out of bed. Like, can I just Postmates the worm and snooze for another hour instead? Even if I've got a totally exciting day planned ahead of me, a piece of my heart always breaks when it's time to peel myself away from the pillow. But hey, I've got astrological reasons behind my love of comfort, and speaking of astrology, let's talk about how early you wake up in the morning, according to your zodiac sign.

Of course, just because I hate getting out of bed doesn't mean I'm never happy that I did. I usually realize I had way more energy than I thought before. It's just that the cozy, warm feeling I had while snuggled by my blankets fooled me into thinking I needed a few extra minutes to snooze. But hey, I'm going to blame my fickle relationship with the morning on my Pisces moon. I'm either giving Sleeping Beauty a run for her money or I'm bolting off the ceiling with energy. When it comes down to it, every zodiac sign has their own opinion about getting up early, and let's be real: Preferring to get up early is a personality trait in and of itself.

Aries: Around 6:30 Or 7:30 A.M.

You're one of the most energetic zodiac signs, so even if you're feeling totally drained, you still manage to wake up early and get the day going, probably because you hate feeling like you're falling behind or not being productive.

Taurus: Anywhere From 9 To 11 A.M.

You've got so many goals and a serious amount of ambition, but that doesn't change the fact that you're obsessed with your bed. You'll lie in bed all morning thinking about your long to-do list, snoozing anyway.

Gemini: As Early As 5 A.M. Or As Late As Noon

You've probably never had an easy time getting a good night's sleep. It's just that you've always got a million thoughts racing through your head. You're either up early cause you can't sleep or sleeping late because you're exhausted.

Cancer: Around 9 Or 10 A.M.

You love to feel cuddly and safe, which is why you're all about that late morning life. When duty calls and you've got to remove yourself from the warm bed, you're definitely feeling cranky about it.

Leo: Around 7 Or 8 A.M.

You're all about getting a good night's sleep because you know just how much energy it requires to be you. That being said, you're not known for clinging to your bed at all costs either. You tend to enjoy a solid morning.

Virgo: Between 4 And 6 A.M.

You've probably got more things on your plate than you should. Even though you struggled to fall asleep, you're still capable of crawling out of bed early in the morning to get things going. Resentfully, of course.

Libra: Anywhere From 7 To 9 A.M.

You love having a relaxing morning and not having to rush out of the door, so you tend to get up reasonably early. However, you're not so ambitious that you're going to sacrifice rest for it. You believe in beauty sleep.

Scorpio: It Fluctuates Between 7 A.M. And 11 A.M.

You're generally a serious sleeper because you love rejuvenating in your own space and tending to your dream world. You tend to either go to bed early and wake up early and go to bed late and wake up late. It all depends.

Sagittarius: Around 6 Or 7 A.M.

You'll get sleep whenever you can get it, because you're an adventurer at heart and you're willing to sacrifice sleep for the sake of experience. You're known for crashing into bed late and getting right back up the next morning.

Capricorn: Anywhere Between 5 And 7 A.M.

You're stubbornly ambitious, which is why you love waking up early just as much as you hate it. You know you've got a million things to do, so you will rise and shine, but that doesn't mean you're not going to complain about it.

Aquarius: Around 6 A.M. Or 10 A.M.

You either get stuck scrolling through your phone late at night and hitting the snooze button tomorrow morning, or you're up and at 'em. You love keeping up with social events and that's more important than sleep.

Pisces: No Sleep At All Or Waking Up At 1 P.M.

With your vivid imagination, it's all too easy for you to toss and turn all night to the point that you get no sleep at all. However, you're just as capable for sleeping through the whole day. It's a gamble at this point.