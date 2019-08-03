Rise and shine! Or are you immediately reaching for the snooze button to catch some extra z's? Personally, I think your perspective on mornings says so much about you. Some people can't wait to jump out of bed and get the day going. They feel comforted by the early morning light and look forward to that first cup of coffee. For others, the first signs of daylight make them moan and groan. So, which one are you? Well, astrology might have a lot to do with that, especially considering the zodiac signs who love mornings the most.

As for me, I hate having to peel myself out of my warm and cozy bed in the morning — that's probably the Gemini in me — but I almost never regret it when I do. There's something so pure and hopeful about a new day. The sky is shining with the freshly awakened sun, the birds are chirping, and you really have no way of knowing what's in store. There could be a pleasant surprise that changes everything. You might have an opportunity to truly prove your worth and make yourself proud. A new day is another chance. You can let go of all the other days that have come and gone and let this be the one that makes a difference. The morning? Well, that's just the beginning of a beautiful story that has yet to be written.

Whether you love waking up early because of your ambitious nature, or you just love the invigorating feeling it gives you, chances are high you've got placements in Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius, or Capricorn. Here's why these zodiac signs love to get up and go:

Aries: They're Way Too Excited To Make The Day Happen

One word that defines Aries: passionate. This zodiac sign wants something to live for and sleeping in is only going to make an Aries feel useless. Instead, they want to leap out of bed and make something happen. Even if they've got no plans, an Aries will find a way to infuse any ordinary day with loads to do. But first, they need to get up early and make the most of it.

Virgo: They Believe The Early Bird Always Gets The Worm

If any zodiac sign is going to bed with a whole itinerary planned out for the next day, it's Virgo. This zodiac sign wants to cram as many tasks and errands into 24 hours as they possibly can, so they're not wasting precious time sleeping in when they could be productive instead. They also hate waiting in lines and hate rushing to get somewhere. Getting up early helps them avoid all of that.

Sagittarius: They Don't Want To Sleep Through All The Adventure

A Sagittarius' one wish is for everyone to let them live exactly how they want. Down to their core, Sagittarius is an explorer, a sight-seeker, and a collector of memories. While they love having time to daydream, they'd much rather be out and about making their dreams a reality. How are they going to accomplish that if they're just sleeping in bed all day? They know they can't waste precious hours.

Capricorn: They've Got Big Plans For The Day To Get Started On

In a Capricorn's world, they've always got big fish to fry. Their ambitious nature means they've got to wake up early, get things done, and refuse to procrastinate. Sure, Capricorn may be an earth sign who loves to relax, but they love the feeling of being successful even more. Even if a Capricorn didn't get too much sleep the night before, they'll still force themselves out of bed so they can better themselves.