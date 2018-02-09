Old St. Val's special day is almost here. Have you made your V-Day plans yet? What? You haven't? Gurl, the clock is ticking! But if the problem is you're not sure what to do on Valentine's Day with your partner because you want to make it perfect, I'm gonna give a pass — and some advice — well, more accurately, the stars are going to give you some advice. Because when it comes to matters of the heart, who doesn’t appreciate a little insight from the heavens? And what is more a matter of the heart then how to celebrate V-Day? I mean, the heart is basically the mascot of the holiday, right?

So to get some tips on how to really ring in this year’s holiday with a bang (often literally, if you know what I mean), start with your partner's astrological sign. From there, you can extrapolate what they most would like to do with you to celebrate your love. Are they an uber-romantic Pieces? Get ready to roll out all the bells and whistles. Are they a critical and practical Virgo? Oh man, you're already about two months late on your planning, so you better get to work! Whatever the sign, the stars have a suggestion on how to make their little hearts soar this Feb. 14.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): A Hike Somewhere With A Romantic View

Celebrating Valentine’s Day with an Aries is always unforgettable. These adventurous folks like their romance to come with an adrenaline rush. So instead of staying cooped up this year, take them on a romantic hike with a view that will knock their socks off (and hopefully their pants, too).

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): A Romantic Dinner For Two Somewhere Private

Tauruses are in love with love, and for V-Day they want nothing more than to connect with the person they care most about, one-on-one. Give them that private attention they crave with a sweet, romantic dinner somewhere that is (or at least) feels private and like you are the only two people in the world.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): A Spur Of The Moment Getaway

One of the most fun things about loving a Gemini is that you can always count on them to be up for anything. Their gift for versatility also means they have have fun doing anything so long as you are together. Take advantage of that by booking them a last minute getaway. It doesn’t have to be super elaborate, just some where you can get away from it all for a day or two.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): Home-Cooked Candlelight Dinner

Cancers have huge hearts and huge capacities for love, and they aren’t afraid to get a little sentimental from time to time. While other signs might find it cheesy, Cancers appreciate simple, sweet gestures like a good home-cooked meal by candlelight.

Leo (July 23 To August 22): A Wine-Tasting Tour

For warmhearted and enthusiastic Leos, the ideal way to celebrate V-Day is to get out and have some fun with the person they love. Have a few drinks, connect, and generally have a good time. A romantic wine-tasting tour for the two of you will have your Leo purring with delight.

Virgo (August 23 To September 22): Doesn’t Matter, So Long As It’s Planned Out Perfectly

I know what you’re thinking: Critical Virgos are impossible to please. Wrong. They aren’t overly sentimental and will appreciate any gesture — just so long as it’s planned out meticulously and well in advance. They want smooth sailing, minimal wait times, and carefully structured romance. Now, is that really so much to ask?

Libra (September 23 To October 22): Drinks At A Rooftop Bar

If you’re lucky to love a Libra on V-Day, good for you. Easygoing, romantic, and charming, Libras really know how to just kick back and enjoy the holiday without any ridiculous pressure. The ideal Libra date is grabbing cocktails at a rooftop bar.

Scorpio (October 23 To November 21): A Hotel Room With Rose Petals On The Bed And Champagne On Ice

If bae happens to be a Scorpio, you are in for one epic night! Rock their world by giving them what they really want, a gorgeous hotel room for you to celebrate in over and over (and over). Add some romantic flourishes like rose petals on the bed and bucket of ice cold champagne to really push the night over the top.

Sagittarius (November 22 To December 21): A Group Date With All Your Favorite Couple Friends

Sag folks may have a big hearts but, let’s be honest, they aren’t the sentimental sort. Optimistic, fun-loving, clever? 100 percent. But they aren’t going to be craving all the balloon hearts and roses the holiday calls for. That doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate. Just widen the circle a bit and gather all your favorite couples friend for a night out on the town.

Capricorn (December 22 To January 19): Dinner At Your Favorite Spot And In Bed By 11

Despite their practical and prudent ways, Capricorns do have a major capacity for romance. They love connecting with their partner with romance and humor — but within reason, of course. So, yes, please do romance! Just so long as I’m in bed by 11, it’s a work day after all. Who do you think I am? An Aries?

Aquarius (January 20 To February 18): A Romantic Spa Day For Two

Chances are, the reason you were first drawn to your Aquarius was because of their seemingly endless generous spirit. They are loyal, loving, and giving to a fault. Which is what makes V-Day the perfect opportunity to give back some of the love and pampering they give out all year, with a romantic spa day for the two of you.

Pisces (February 19 To March 20): The Full Traditional Valentine’s Day Monty

Brace yourself, romance with a capital R is coming! Yes, the most romantic of all the signs can be a little extra on Valentine’s Day, but who cares, lean in. Have a blast and go all the way with it. Send them flowers at work. Get the extra-large, heart-shaped box of chocolates. And take them out to the most cheesy traditionally romantic restaurant you find. They will love every second of it.

