You and your best friend may have made a vow to each other to make this the best summer yet. However, you know how quickly you'll get bored of endless beach days, and a girl can only poolside lounge for so long, you know? You've exhausted the summer go-to's over the years, so now you're wondering what to do in the summer when you're bored AF and want to shake things up.

The summer comes with warm weather and a carefree attitude. You're down for any adventure that comes your way. The obvious choices are eating ice cream with friends while dipping your toes in the water. Last year, you probably floated into most weekends on an oversized inflatable while drinking a fruit smoothie. Those are still fabulous things to do this summer, but you're game for something different. Switch your schedule up with any of these nine ideas you may not have tried out for summer fun quite yet.

These unique activities are just different enough that it'll be like a new adventure to go on with your number one sidekick. So, get inspired, because you've waited all year for summer and you need to keep your promise to make it the best one yet.

1. Spend A Day Exploring A Part Of Town You Haven't Spent Much Time In Lordn/Shutterstock Instead of a vacation, plan a staycation with your bestie. Explore a part of your town or city that you normally don't get to see. Use Yelp or Instagram as your guide to find a cute café, vintage boutique, or picture-perfect street lined with colorful houses. There are plenty of places in town, so you can do this exploratory staycation as many times as your heart desires this summer.

2. Hit Up An Insta-Worthy Ice Cream Shop Ivanko80/Shutterstock The warm weather makes summertime the prime time for a sweet, refreshing treat: ice cream. Find an Insta-worthy shop like the charming Ample Hills Creamery in LA, or Tipsy Scoop in New York City (if you're 21 or up), and take a ton of pics with your delicious cone. If you want to take your 'Gram to the next level, dress up for a photo shoot with a tulle skirt and cat eye sunglasses.

3. Head To A County Fair And Snap An Artsy Ferris Wheel Pic Natalia_Grabovskaya/Shutterstock An amusement park is always a fun idea, but summer is meant for fairs. Ride all the rides, play all the games, and enjoy the most delicious deep-fried Oreos. Then, make sure to snap a selfie of you and your best friend in front of the Ferris wheel as the sun sets and the lights are on.

4. Create Your Very Own Outdoor Film Festival Mosuno/Stocksy If you have a backyard or rooftop, it's the ultimate spot for a movie night with your squad. Set up a screen (or a white sheet) with a projector. Then, screen your fave summer movies like Dirty Dancing and Now and Then. Don't forget the blankets, string lights, and popcorn.

5. Visit A Farm To Pick Fresh Fruit, Then Make A Pie AlivePhoto/Shutterstock Find a local farm where you can pick your own fruit like strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries. Snap some cute pics with your bestie, posing amongst the fields. Then, take whatever you pick home and have a baking party with summertime recipes.

6. Take A Mini Foodie Road Trip To Eat Something Delicious Goran Bogicevic/Shutterstock One of the reasons why I love road trips so much is for the food you get to eat along the way. Summer is great for jumping in the car with your bestie, rolling the windows all the way down, and exploring someplace new. Go on a road trip, and map out cute diners along the way for a foodie's dream come true.

7. Build A Cozy Oasis And Host A Book Club Guille Faingold/Stocksy If you're feeling nostalgic for the summer reading lists you used to receive back in grade school, put one together with your BFF. Include some of your all-time faves, in addition to a few new summer reads. Then, create the perfect reading nook with tons of blankets, a hammock (or two), and fluffy pillows.

8. Give Each Other A Summer Instagram Challenge List Look Studio/Shutterstock At the beginning of the summer, draft an Instagram challenge for your best friend, and she can do the same for you. This could be fun things you want her to do, or activities you know will get her out of her comfort zone (if that's something she wants to do more of). Over the course of the summer, you guys can both refer to your lists to inspire new fun, like snapping a sunset pic after a long hike.