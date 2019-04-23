40 Captions For Summer 2019 That'll Instantly Put You In A Tropical State Of Mind

I don't know about you, but I wholeheartedly believe that summer cannot come soon enough. Don't get me wrong — I love the spring and all the beautiful blooms that come along with it, but summertime is meant for relaxing by the pool, going on spontaneous beach getaways, and wearing your cool new sunnies while sippin' a fruit smoothie (and, obviously, snapping a selfie while you do so). The anticipation is real, so while I wait not-so-patiently for the new season to begin, I've assembled a list of captions for summer 2019.

You have big plans to make this a summer to remember. Perhaps you have a trip planned to Europe with your SO, or are rending a house on the beach with your entire friend group for a long weekend. Your family might even have a tradition of going to the lake house for a couple of weeks, and you'll feel so nostalgic while relaxing on your new Magic Carpet inflatable.

Whatever plans you have on the books, you know plenty of photo opportunities will be popping up all season long. That's why you need to pack these summer captions along with your SPF and favorite swimsuits. Use them for any selfie drinking a fruity beverage poolside, or dancing with your friends at the Fourth of July BBQ. The best time of year is almost here, and I cannot wait to make it the #BestSummerEver.

1. "The only BS I need is my bikini and sandals."

2. "I plan to watch more sunsets than Netflix this summer."

3. "Mermaid kisses and starfish wishes."

4. "Happier than a seagull with a French fry now that summer's here."

5. "Here's to a summer of nice dreams and ice creams."

6. "Good vibes only. [insert peace sign emoji] #summer2019"

7. "A summer I'll always remember with people I'll never forget."

8. "Hakuna Matata: It means no worries... all summer long."

9. "*Needs smoothie in-hand STAT.*"

10. "I'm walking on sunshine." — Katrina & The Waves, "Walking On Sunshine"

11. "I'm as free as the ocean."

12. "The doctor prescribed me more vitamin sea, so here I am."

13. "#Blessed with the best this summer."

14. "Find me under the palms. [insert palm tree emoji]"

15. "Life's a beach, enjoy the waves."

16. "Quitting my job to be a full-time mermaid."

17. "Less Monday, more summer."

18. "May your summer 2019 be as lit as the sun."

19. "These are the days we live for."

20. "I've been waiting for this day since summer 2018 ended."

21. "Just me and my beaches."

22. "Easy peasy lemon squeezy."

23. "Sea you soon."

24. "Every summer has a story, and this is mine."

25. "Girls just wanna have sun. [insert sun emoji]"

26. "Summer is one in a melon. [insert watermelon emoji]"

27. "Don't worry, get sandy."

28. "I've got a #RestingBeachFace."

29. "Shell we dance?"

30. "Beach days and bonfire nights."

31. "What's up, beaches?"

32. "Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls." — Troye Sivan, "YOUTH"

33. "I'm in a tropical state of mind."

34. "Do not disturb this resting beach face."

35. "You, me, and the sea."

36. "Passports and pineapples."

37. "Talk to the palm. [insert palm tree emoji]"

38. "Alexa, skip to summer break."

39. "Whale hello there, summer. I've missed you."

40. "Friends, sun, sand, and sea. That sounds like summer to me."