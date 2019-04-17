33 Captions For Summer Fruit That'll Have You "Peelin' Peachy" All Season

In my personal opinion, one of the most pleasant things to do on a hot summer day is biting into a juicy piece of fruit. Of course, watermelon is an obvious choice, but pineapples, berries, and pears (Oh my!) are all refreshing choices, too. There are so many different ways to enjoy fruit in the summertime. You can blend it, juice it, put it on top of an açai bowl, or just eat it as it is. You'll definitely be munching on some sweet and juicy goodies this summer — and no doubt taking lots of pics — so you'll need some captions for summer fruit that will keep you peelin' peachy all season long.

Let's kiwi-p it real: You may be berry tired of fruit puns, but orange you glad that you have this list anygrape? Fresh fruit is something to be celebrated throughout the summertime, because honestly, I think it tastes the best after you've been outside coping with the heat or swimming in the salty ocean.

So go forth, eat a ton of fruit, and take way more pictures than you think you need to. Summer 2019 will definitely be one to remember, and you'll be so glad that you have so many caption options for when you take your first bite of that pear-fectly fresh fruit.

1. "Water(melon) you doing this summer?"

2. "Peelin' pretty great about this summer so far."

3. "If you were a fruit, you'd be a fine-apple."

4. "I think this pic is pretty grape."

5. "My only lime is loving summer too damn much."

6. "I love summer so berry much."

7. "I will say, from here, the ocean looks pretty a-peel-ing."

8. "This tan has my melon-in poppin'."

9. "Man-go to the beach and tell me it's not pear-fect."

10. "You can never be melon-choly in the summertime."

11. "Summer is the pear-fect time of year, let's be honest."

12. "I'm taking a step in the ripe direction, because I'm walking toward the beach."

13. "Feelin' peachy keen."

14. "Honey dew or dew not."

15. "This ocean view is leaving me s-peach-less."

16. "Lime already falling in love with this summer."

17. "I'm letting this incredible view take the lime-light."

18. "I won't take a second of this summer for pomegranate."

19. "Ready to eat all the watermelon this summer."

20. "A trip to the beach is the ki(wi) to my heart."

21. "S-melon like salty hair and ocean air."

22. "I'm bananas for the summertime."

23. "This weather is absolutely sub-lime."

24. "I don't care what anyone else says — summer is the grape-est season of the year."

25. "It's not a melon-y to love summer as much as I do."

26. "Orange you glad I'm making another citrus pun?"

27. "You're one in a melon."

28. "Honey, dew you know when we're going back to the beach?"

29. "All I want are summer peaches and cotton candy skies."

30. "It takes two to mango."

31. "Water-ever, I don't care if you think I love summer too much."

32. "Not in a melon years will I stop going to the peach."

33. "I'm just really passion(fruit) about summer, OK?!"