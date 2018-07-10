55 Summer Puns For Instagram Captions, Because 'Tis The Sea-Sun
As the temperatures increase this summer, so does the fun to be had in the sun. This season, you can expect a ton of beach days, backyard barbecues, trips to the lake, bonfires, vacations to dreamy hotspots, and lots of lounging poolside with fruity cocktails in hand (if you're 21 or over). There really is so much to do before fall arrives, so you'll want to document all the fun you're having with some pics for the 'Gram. Though, when you want to post, you need to come up with a witty caption that sets the tone for your snapshot. That's why you need some summer puns for Instagram captions.
In my opinion, there's nothing better than a clever pun. Sure, it can be a little cheesy at times, but you have to admit, when they're good, they're grate. So, when you're packing up for your many adventures this summer, don't forget to bring along your camera to take lots of pictures. Then, when you're ready to share your squad pics and selfies, use any of these 55 summer puns for your captions.
You'll be too busy having fun in the sun and seas-ing the day, so let me take care of rounding up the puns for you. Now, all you have to do is get back to whatever party you're attending, and tropic like it's hot.
1. "Girls just wanna have sun." — Unknown
2. "Water you doing?" — Unknown
3. "Seas the day." — Unknown
4. "Tropic like it's hot." — Unknown
5. "Whatever floats your boat." — Unknown
6. "Happy as a clam." — Unknown
7. "You're one in a melon." — Unknown
8. "Glad to ketchup with some friends." — Unknown
9. "Relish the moments." — Unknown
10. "Call me on the shellphone." — Unknown
11. "Fishing you a happy day." — Unknown
12. "Hanging with my grill friends." — Unknown
13. "Game of cones." — Unknown
14. "We're mermaid for each other." — Unknown
15. "Beach, please." — Unknown
16. "Sun of a beach." — Unknown
17. "Sun's out, buns out." — Unknown
18. "Don't get tide down." — Unknown
19. "Tis the sea-sun." — Unknown
20. "Shell yeah." — Unknown
21. "Fresh to depth." — Unknown
22. "My love for you is in-tents." — Unknown
23. "All you need is a little vitamin sea." — Unknown
24. "You're one fine-apple." — Unknown
25. "Shell we dance?" — Unknown
26. "I love you s'more every day." — Unknown
27. "Please excuse my resting beach face." — Unknown
28. "Whale, hello there." — Unknown
29. "You mer-make me happy." — Unknown
30. "Avoid pier pressure." — Unknown
31. "I stayed up all night to see where the sun went, and then it dawned on me." — Unknown
32. "What's up beaches?" — Unknown
33. "Keeping it reel at the lake." — Unknown
34. "Sea you at the beach." — Unknown
35. "Shell-abrate good times and tan lines." — Unknown
36. "Long time no sea." — Unknown
37. "Aboat time." — Unknown
38. "Fluent in s'mores code." — Unknown
39. "You make my heart melt." — Unknown
40. "Seek to sea more." — Unknown
41. "Lettuce celebrate." — Unknown
42. "Have a fintastic day." — Unknown
43. "Life's a beach." — Unknown
44. "A midsummer ice cream." — Unknown
45. "I'll stop the world and melt with you." — Modern English, "I Melt With You"
46. "Swim the sea and find your porpoise." — Unknown
47. "Yeah buoy." — Unknown
48. "Sun's out, puns out." — Unknown
49. "Life's a beach. Enjoy the waves." — Unknown
50. "I can sea clearly now." — Unknown
51. "I'm hot for you." — Unknown
52. "I like big boats and I cannot lie." — Unknown
53. "You're the zest." — Unknown
54. "Shake your palm palms." — Unknown
55. "Anything is popsicle when I'm with you." — Unknown