As the temperatures increase this summer, so does the fun to be had in the sun. This season, you can expect a ton of beach days, backyard barbecues, trips to the lake, bonfires, vacations to dreamy hotspots, and lots of lounging poolside with fruity cocktails in hand (if you're 21 or over). There really is so much to do before fall arrives, so you'll want to document all the fun you're having with some pics for the 'Gram. Though, when you want to post, you need to come up with a witty caption that sets the tone for your snapshot. That's why you need some summer puns for Instagram captions.

In my opinion, there's nothing better than a clever pun. Sure, it can be a little cheesy at times, but you have to admit, when they're good, they're grate. So, when you're packing up for your many adventures this summer, don't forget to bring along your camera to take lots of pictures. Then, when you're ready to share your squad pics and selfies, use any of these 55 summer puns for your captions.

You'll be too busy having fun in the sun and seas-ing the day, so let me take care of rounding up the puns for you. Now, all you have to do is get back to whatever party you're attending, and tropic like it's hot.

1. "Girls just wanna have sun." — Unknown

2. "Water you doing?" — Unknown

3. "Seas the day." — Unknown

4. "Tropic like it's hot." — Unknown

5. "Whatever floats your boat." — Unknown

6. "Happy as a clam." — Unknown

7. "You're one in a melon." — Unknown

8. "Glad to ketchup with some friends." — Unknown

9. "Relish the moments." — Unknown

10. "Call me on the shellphone." — Unknown

11. "Fishing you a happy day." — Unknown

12. "Hanging with my grill friends." — Unknown

13. "Game of cones." — Unknown

14. "We're mermaid for each other." — Unknown

15. "Beach, please." — Unknown

16. "Sun of a beach." — Unknown

17. "Sun's out, buns out." — Unknown

18. "Don't get tide down." — Unknown

19. "Tis the sea-sun." — Unknown

20. "Shell yeah." — Unknown

21. "Fresh to depth." — Unknown

22. "My love for you is in-tents." — Unknown

23. "All you need is a little vitamin sea." — Unknown

24. "You're one fine-apple." — Unknown

25. "Shell we dance?" — Unknown

26. "I love you s'more every day." — Unknown

27. "Please excuse my resting beach face." — Unknown

28. "Whale, hello there." — Unknown

29. "You mer-make me happy." — Unknown

30. "Avoid pier pressure." — Unknown

31. "I stayed up all night to see where the sun went, and then it dawned on me." — Unknown

32. "What's up beaches?" — Unknown

33. "Keeping it reel at the lake." — Unknown

34. "Sea you at the beach." — Unknown

35. "Shell-abrate good times and tan lines." — Unknown

36. "Long time no sea." — Unknown

37. "Aboat time." — Unknown

38. "Fluent in s'mores code." — Unknown

39. "You make my heart melt." — Unknown

40. "Seek to sea more." — Unknown

41. "Lettuce celebrate." — Unknown

42. "Have a fintastic day." — Unknown

43. "Life's a beach." — Unknown

44. "A midsummer ice cream." — Unknown

45. "I'll stop the world and melt with you." — Modern English, "I Melt With You"

46. "Swim the sea and find your porpoise." — Unknown

47. "Yeah buoy." — Unknown

48. "Sun's out, puns out." — Unknown

49. "Life's a beach. Enjoy the waves." — Unknown

50. "I can sea clearly now." — Unknown

51. "I'm hot for you." — Unknown

52. "I like big boats and I cannot lie." — Unknown

53. "You're the zest." — Unknown

54. "Shake your palm palms." — Unknown

55. "Anything is popsicle when I'm with you." — Unknown