30 Beach Puns For Instagram Captions That Seas The Day

The beach is a place we love going back to because it never changes, even if the people who visit it do. The beach is Mother Nature's gift to us and even if it seems like we're doing little to nothing while we're there, we are getting back so much more. Of course, beach puns for Instagram captions are witty as hell to use for your pics, especially when you are in that shameless selfie mode in the sand.

The beach is a carefree zone, so don't worry about typing every single euphoric detail about the picture you're posting. The picture should speak for itself, and a beach pun will wrap it all together oh-so-nicely. There's really no room to make bad memories on the beach, and if you do, you simply go into the water, wash it off, and start fresh. It's that simple.

Whether you're flying solo or hitting the sand with your girl crew, you don't care as long as you can feel those warm rays of sun on your skin and those grains of sand between your toes. The beach always promises us at least that, and the only thing we have to do in return is show up and make as many memories as we want. When you're laying out, the only thing on your mind is calculating when you should turn over, grab a drink from the cooler, or take a sip in the ocean

Luckily, no one has time for BS when you're on the beach... unless BS stands for bags and sandals. It's a stress-free zone and we appreciate the way we can just let loose and take in the sounds of the ocean for hours at a time. Sitting around and soaking up the serenity of it all is the best thing we could ever be doing. Trust me, it's one of the only places where you can let your mind wander and don't feel pressured to socialize or partake in things that you don't want to. Ultimately, it's an incredible relief.

Whether it's summer, spring break, or you're traveling to the tropics, there's no cap on how many pictures you can take. Winter's a total drag, and you're ready to welcome the sun back into your circle and apologize for everything you may have said during those colder months. And if you want the best combination of salty and sweet, you'll use any of these beach puns as your Instagram caption.

1. "Feeling fintastic." — Unknown

2. "Seas the day." — Unknown

3. "Tropic like it's hot." — Unknown

4. "Water you doing?" — Unknown

5. "Girls just wanna have sun." — Unknown

6. "The ocean made me salty." — Unknown

7. "That crazy little sun of a beach." — Unknown

8. "Don't get tide down." — Unknown

9. "Avoid pier pressure." — Unknown

10. "Tis the sea-sun." — Unknown

11. "Shell yeah." — Unknown

12. "Salty but sweet." — Unknown

13. "Please excuse my resting beach face." — Unknown

14. "If there's a will there's a wave." — Unknown

15. "Shell we dance?" — Unknown

16. "Lost at sea? I'm not shore." — Unknown

17. "Love the beach. Can I be any more Pacific?" — Unknown

18. "Love you to the beach and back." — Unknown

19. "Whale, hello there." — Unknown

20. "All you need is a good dose of vitamin sea." — Unknown

21. "Beach, please." — Unknown

22. "Are you squiding me right now?" — Unknown

23. "Life's a beach. Enjoy the waves." — Unknown

24. "I whale always love you." — Unknown

25. "Fresh to depth." — Unknown

26. "Sea you at the beach." — Unknown

27. "Stay salty." — Unknown

28. "Sorry, I'm octopied." — Unknown

29. "I can sea clearly now." — Unknown

30. "Beach you to it." — Unknown

For many of us, the beach is our second home that we wish we could live on forever. Pictures don't even begin to describe how at peace we are when we have a chance to be there.