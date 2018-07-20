It's wedding season y'all! It's that exciting time of year when every weekend is filled with a different wedding in a different town with a different couple. Yeah, it's exhausting, but if you're the one getting married, it's also the best day of your life. (Or so I'm told, I don't know, my ring finger is seriously bare.) So, if it's your big day, here's what to do if someone crashes your wedding, because yes, it can really happen.

The classic 2005 rom-com Wedding Crashers starring Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson, Isla Fischer, and Rachel McAdams is hilarious, but does that mean that you'd want that to happen in real life? Probably not. I mean, maybe you do, that's totally up to you.

But, if you aren't into that kind of thing, then it's important to know what you should do if it happens, because it can be awkward when someone shows up to your wedding who wasn't invited. It's your special day, and you deserve to have it be exactly as you have always imagined it.

Unfortunately, you can't really stop wedding crashers, unless you go to some super extreme lengths, but there are ways to handle them, so read on, fam.

First of all, you have to know how to even identify a wedding crasher, which can be tricky. If you've invited distant relatives or family friends you've never actually met before, how can you know if the person you think is a wedding crasher is actually a wedding crasher and not just some random relative?

Well, there are a few ways. You could be extra, and appoint a member of the bridal party or a family member to keep an eye out for anyone who looks like they don't belong. Heck, you could even have them look at people's social media to make sure that only invited guests are at the wedding. But, that's a lot of work. So, the only other alternative is for you to just go ask people. OK, obviously you aren't just going to go up to someone and say, "Hey are you crashing my wedding?" (well, maybe you will, you feisty thing, you), but you can tactfully ask people.

Yes, since it's your day, you have every right to find out if someone is there who doesn't belong. According to The Knot, a great way to deal with wedding crashers is to simply go up to the suspected non-guests, and say, "I don't think we've met before?" That should catch them off guard and you can see if they look or sound familiar. You can even ask them if they're with the bride or the groom.

Another way to gauge if someone is a wedding crasher is to observe their behavior. Are they hanging around the bar too much? Eating a lot and not talking to others? The Knot reports that those could be signs of wedding crashers.

So, after you've spotted the crashers, what do you do next? Well that part is really up to you. You could have someone escort them out, or you could approach them yourself. Heck, maybe you even actually like them being there. That's pretty awesome, too. The important thing to remember is that it's your freaking day, and if you want them gone, that's totally your right.

