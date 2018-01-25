What Time Does The 2018 Super Bowl Start? Here's Everything To Know About The Game

The countdown is on for the big showdown between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. Super Bowl LII is set to take place in Minneapolis on Feb. 4, and people are already losing their minds over the excitement. Personally, I like the chips, guac, and buffalo wings that come along with watching the Super Bowl. It's a sporting event that truly has something for everyone. If you've got your coolers packed, jersey laid out, and party planned, there's only one more detail to make certain — What time does the 2018 Super Bowl start? If you're throwing a party or have somewhere to be, knowing the time is the key to getting the best seat and snacks. You're welcome.

As per usual, kick-off is at 6:30 p.m. EST. However, there is an entire day of football madness happening before then. Starting at noon, NBC is hosting Road to the Super Bowl, an extensive look on how the Eagles and Patriots made it to the Super Bowl. If you haven't watched a minute of football this entire season (or your entire life), it may be good info to brush up on.

The official Super Bowl pre-show will begin at 1 p.m. EST, following Road to the Super Bowl. The pre-show will keep the excitement alive until game time. As always, the game will start with the national anthem. P!nk will be singing the national anthem this year AND I AM SO PUMPED. Honestly, I think P!nk is just as stoked as I am about singing the national anthem. After the news of her performance was announced the singer delivered her gratitude via Twitter, and was so excited that she seemingly couldn't type. The tweet on Jan. 21 said,

Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo

If that isn't enough, Leslie Odom Jr. will also be singing "America The Beautiful." Double whammy of talent.

Justin Timberlake will be great during the halftime show, but I am truly looking forward to P!nk's performance more. No offense, JT.

Seriously though, I know Timberlake is planning something super special for fans. During a behind-the-scenes video, Timberlake dished that he's viewing this performance as his "first time." The singer said,

I am getting an opportunity to have the stage to myself. I really am looking at it as my first time ... I believe it's also the place where there's nothing wrong with giving people what they want. My biggest challenge is, what is my fingerprint on that show come February 4?

Timberlake continued, "For 12 or 13 minutes, we're going to have a really good time." Alright, I'm feeling it.

Timberlake claims he is taking up less than 15 minutes of the Super Bowl, but what about the rest of the game? As far as duration, there is no set end time, and a lot of factors could affect the length. However, Chat Sports estimated that the average Super Bowl is about four hours long. You're going to need a lot of chip dip. The website said,

The Super Bowl is typically four hours long. The game itself takes about three and a half hours, with a 30 minute halftime show built in.

This educated guess isn't too far off. The geniuses at Verge figured out the game duration of every Super Bowl for the past eight years. Besides the game in 2013 that lasted four hours and 15 minutes, most of the games average under four hours.

Better give yourself four hours to be on the safe side. Now that you have all the details surrounding the big game, the only thing left to do is wait. Luckily, the anticipation is almost over because the Super Bowl airs on Sunday, Feb. 4. The game will be airing on NBC, but, for the cable-impaired, you can stream it on NBCsports.com.

