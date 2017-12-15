What The New Moon Means For Your Love Life

On Dec. 18, 2017, the new moon will be in Sagittarius. The effects of December's new moon on your love life will be felt for the next two-and-a-half years. It will be a wild ride that's also totally worth the journey.

As with all new moons, this will be the time to plant seeds that you would like to manifest with the full moon on Jan. 1, 2018. On Monday, the new moon makes aspects to three powerful planets with three different qualities: Venus, Uranus, and Saturn. Saturn is the heavyweight to watch. On Dec. 21, 2017, the planet moves into a new sign for the first time in over two years, shifting from the philosophical Sagittarius to financially-driven Capricorn. If you're experiencing your Saturn Returns, it will be an especially poignant period of growth.

Saturn poses a challenge to every zodiac sign to learn about your own depths and your relationship to time and destruction. Saturn is ruled by Kronos, the god who quite literally ate children. Saturn also challenges your relationship to your own mortality and urges you to shape your life for yourself. Wherever it appears in your chart is an area in which it is teaching you about your boundaries and limitations.

Uranus is the rebel, upheaving Saturn's structures. And Venus, as you might know already, is the planet of love and relationships. With all of these different planetary personalities bouncing off of one another, this new moon will be a dynamic time that challenges you to invest in what's working by moving away from what isn't.

If you're feeling overwhelmed already, hang on, because this is just the start. Here's the breakdown of what the new moon and its aspects mean for your love life.

1. This Is The Time To Reassess Your Duties And Obligations

Saturn is full of tough lessons, but Venus ameliorates its heavy-handedness with sweet, loving tenderness. This new moon is the time to start chipping away at the foundation for the future you would like to have. How can you become more stable and secure? This is an ideal period to start asking yourself these questions. It's also a good time to start saving up for long-term goals.

Now is when you really need to start pruning away at the relationships that take your energy away from you. Who are the friends, co-workers, and family members who deplete you of your life force? Simplify your life and cut ties where you have to in order to enrich your love life. Remember that loss is necessary to stimulate growth. If relationships are not serving you now, you can always circle back around to them in the future, when you're in a better place to meet them again.

2. New Relationships Will Be Serious And Loving

If you are beginning a new relationship during this moon phase, then Saturn will give your romance an air of seriousness. Saturn, who can be oppressive, will place obstacles, such as distance or money, in the midst of your connection. Thanks to Venus, however, you will also have deep affection and enduring loyalty. Your strong spirit can find a way to flow around material barriers. Consider the obstacles an opportunity for you to evaluate what's working and what isn't and how to better channel your flow.

Whether romantic or platonic or something in between, your relationships will also teach you a lot during this time. Pay attention to the lessons that are coming to you, even if the package they're delivered in looks a little bit rough around the edges. There's something of value inside.

3. You Will Enjoy A Period Of Revelation And Self-Discovery

Uranus' trine with the new moon will create upheaval, but in ways that challenge you to break the chains of old patterns that tied up your relationship to money or love. This is the time to shed your karmic debts.

Experiment. Broaden your horizons. If you've been considering opening up your relationship, this is a good time to do it. If you're single, try dating someone who isn't your "type." Switch up your routine in order to stimulate the growth that will carry you through Saturn's next transit, until June 2019.

4. You Will Be Able To Have Your Cake And Eat It, Too

There are rare times when your love life is able to enjoy both excitement and stability, and this new moon cycle will be one. You will experience losses and obstacles, but paying attention to the areas in your life where you have abundance will usher in more and more of what you need.

This new moon will teach you that you can be responsible, without having to be tethered down. You can build solid structures that are not prisons. You can knock down the walls of your past and step out onto a new horizon. This new moon wants you to know that while the future can actually be what you imagined for yourself, it's on you to make your dreams bright.

