Time and time again, the boys of BTS continue to prove they are mega talented. Not only are RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook brilliant performers, they are also gifted in other areas as well, including songwriting and producing. Now that their latest album, BE, is finally here, fans got a look at all the hard work the group put into making the record, and for those wondering: What songs did BTS produce on BE? The answer is a lot.

BTS announced on Sept. 27 that their new album, BE, would be dropping soon. The reveal came months after the group confirmed in April that they were officially working on new music. "I'm not sure if I can say this casually like this, but as many of you may have guessed, we're going to be releasing an album," RM told fans during an April 17 livestream, shortly after their Map of the Soul world tour was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The boys later explained in a post on Weverse that they planned to be more involved than ever in the process of creating this album. "This album is made more special by direct involvement from BTS in not only the music, but from the concept and composition to design," they wrote. "You will discover throughout the album the thoughts, emotions, and deepest reflections of BTS while experiencing an even richer musical spectrum."

Luckily, the outcome of their hard work — a flawless album — is just what ARMYs got on Nov. 20. Thanks to the boy's dedication to their art, fans are once again in BTS music heaven. Take a look at the songs the boys contributed to behind-the-scenes on below.

"Life Goes On"

"Life Goes On" is the group's lead single for BE, and Suga, RM, and J-Hope are all credited on this track. When BTS revealed the tracklist for BE on Nov. 10, they shared, "Life goes on/ Like an echo in the forest/ Like an arrow in the blue sky/ On my pillow, on my table/ Life goes on like this again," which had fans convinced they were lyrics to this track.

Jungkook, meanwhile, is credited as the director of the "Life Goes On" music video.

"Fly To My Room"

Rm, Suga & J-Hope helped produce this tune.

"Blue & Grey"

V used his talents to produce this song.

"Telepathy"

As if RM and Suga hadn't already done enough, they are both credited on this song as producers as well, along with Jungkook.

"Dis-Ease"

J-Hope, RM, Suga, and Jimin all worked on this song.

"Stay"

J-Hope, Suga, RM, and Jimin are credited on "Stay."