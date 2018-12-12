From his longtime relationship with Kourtney Kardashian to his current romance with Sophia Richie, Scott Disick is someone whose love life has played out largely in the public eye, and has been scrutinized to the point where you probably think you have a pretty good idea of what being loved by Disick would be like — and, honestly, you're probably right. If you’ve ever wondered what Scott Disick is like as a partner, then you probably haven't been watching him on the various Kardashian-related TV shows. While this uber-famous family is actually very skilled at showing only the parts of their personalities and relationships that they choose to, it's very likely that Disick is almost exactly like he seems like on the show. That's because he’s basically the quintessential Gemini man.

Disick was born on May 26 under the sign of Gemini, but if you know anything about this sign, you probably could have guessed that without even knowing his birthday. That’s because Disick shows all the traits of this sign, both good and bad. He is charming and boyish, but also unpredictable and inconsistent. He has a tendency toward pretty intense superficiality, but his wit makes him basically impossible not to love — at least a little bit. Here’s what else we can guess about what Disick is like in a relationship based on his zodiac sign.

He always knows just how to make you laugh. Giphy Gemini men are not the easiest signs to be with — and yet, they can also be totally irresistible. That's because this is a sign that has no shortage of charm and wit. Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, this is a sign that always knows just the right thing to do to defuse a heated situation and make their partners laugh. They are so frustrating at times, but also so charming, that you just can't stay mad at them for long. They're just so fun to be around — even doing nothing with a Gemini man is a great way to spend a day full of laughter and silliness.

It can be difficult to ever feel totally secure in a relationship with him. Giphy Gemini is a mutable air sign, so dating one is a lot like dating the wind. Stay with me here. When it’s blowing in your direction, the wind feels like a powerful force of nature, but when it shifts, it can slip right through your fingers. All this is to say that someone who prioritizes feeling secure and safe in a relationship is better off looking elsewhere for love. Gemini men can make for unpredictable partners. They thrive on spontaneity and tend to avoid anything that involves heavy emotions or feelings, so settling down fully is something they try to avoid. They also require a lot of space, and when they feel caged in they tend to look for the nearest exit or find a way to self-sabotage

The sex is exciting and spontaneous. Giphy For Gemini, sex is all about being in the moment, trying new things, and seeking out excitement. So, there's never a dull moment in the bedroom with this sign. The one thing to keep in mind is that, for Gemini, sex is mostly about the physical experience rather then trying to connect on an emotional or soulful level. They just want to have fun and they have the skills to achieve that, but don't expect a spiritual experience in the bedroom with this air sign who prefers to keep it light and breezy.