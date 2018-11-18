For the second time in two weeks, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted hanging out with ex boyfriend Scott Disick and his current flame Sofia Richie, and fans have all the questions about what this means. On Nov. 4, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was publicly seen for the very first time having dinner with Disick and Richie. And then, Kourtney Kardashian's night out with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie just weeks later on Friday, Nov. 16 seems to hint that she's taking their amicable co-parenting pretty seriously. Could Kourtney's decision to actively spend time with her ex and his new girlfriend mean that things are getting more serious between Disick and Richie? Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's, Disick's, and Richie's respective teams for comment on their Friday outing, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to E! News, the eldest Kardashian stepped out to the VIP opening of the ArtLife Gallery's Street Dreams exhibition on Friday, marking the second time she's made a joint appearance with Disick and his model girlfriend. The groups arrived separately and were not photographed together, per People, which seems to suggest that Kourtney and Sofia's relationship is very new and they're still getting to know one another.

While third wheeling your ex is pretty much always guaranteed to be an awkward situation, Kardashian had her gal pals beside her to take the edge off of the evening. She was photographed inside the gallery with BFFs Larsa Pippen, Brittny Gastineau, and Amanda Lee, as well as little sister Kim Kardashian West, who reportedly surprised Kourtney at the LA event. In one official image from the event, Disick can be seen standing alongside the Kardashian sisters.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Once inside, Kourtney and Sofia were seen talking, according to an insider. "Scott and Sofia arrived at the gallery first and were touring the exhibit when Kourtney arrived," a source told E! News exclusively.

According to the publication, the whole group continued the evening together post-event by dining together at Craig's, and LA restaurant near the gallery. Per an inside source, everyone dined together at one table, although Scott and Sofia left separately before Kardashian and Pippen.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Kardashian and Disick have yet to post anything from the event on Instagram, Richie took to the social media app to share a solo shot of herself (presumably taken by her boyfriend) as they headed to the venue.

According to an inside source, Kardashian is changing her stance on getting to know the 20-year-old all in the name of co-parenting.

"She doesn’t necessarily care to get to know Sofia better, but she feels she needs to because of the kids," an insider told People after the mom-of-three agreed to originally dine with Disick and Richie on Nov. 4 for what was described as a "quick" and "tense" dinner. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's representation for comment on the reports regarding her relationship with Richie, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

"Sofia spends time with Kourtney’s kids, so Kourtney wants to make sure they are all on the same page," the source added. "Scott and Sofia tend to get into arguments. Kourtney wants to make sure the kids are in a positive environment when they are at Scott’s house. She is setting up rules for how things need to be when the kids are with Scott." Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's, Disick's, and Richie's respective teams for comment on the reports, but didn't hear back by the time of publication.

This mirrors an insider's Nov. 6 report to E! News that "Scott and Kourtney both agreed it is better to get the elephant out of the room and for them to all be in each other's lives in order to make things flow easiest for the sake of the kids" as things get "very serious" between Disick and Richie, who've been officially dating since Sep. 2017.

In other words, it looks like Richie isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and Kardashian is trying to take the mature route to make co-parenting her three kids with Disick as seamless and amicable as possible.