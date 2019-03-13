From the day it premiered, I was obsessed with Jersey Shore. They were all just such characters, and I was more than happy to go along with their hijinks. There was one exception though, and that was watching Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s relationship grow increasingly toxic as each episode and season went by. That's why, when Giancola announced that she had gotten engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Christian Biscardi, I was truly happy for her. I was also curious to know what Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is like as a partner when she’s in a healthy relationship.

Giancola opted out of being a part of the Jersey Shore reboot because, as she explained in an instagram post, "I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship. I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS." While that means we didn’t get to see her new relationship play out on our TV, it doesn't mean we can't have some insight into what it may be like by taking her zodiac sign into account. Giancola was born March 14 under the sign of Pisces and here is what we can surmise about what she is like as a partner based on her zodiac sign.

The is happiest when in a relationship sammisweetheart on Instagram It’s rare for a Pisces to be single for a long stretch of time because this is a sign that prefers to always be in a relationship. They are the ultimate serial monogamist of the zodiac. They tend to go from partner to partner, believing that each one really is “the one,” and so they do everything they can to make that relationship work, even when it's clear that they are not the right fit. But when the scales fall away from Piscean's eyes and they meet their true soulmate, they actually do know it and they will do whatever it takes to strengthen that bond and make the romance go the distance.

She’s a true romantic at heart. sammisweetheart on Instagram There are some real cynics in the zodiac when it comes to love, but Pisces ain’t one of them. Ruled by Neptune, the sign associated with intuition as well as mysticism and mystery, this is a sign that is less concerned with pragmatism than they are being swept up in a fairytale romance. Pisces believes without a doubt that their soulmate is out there and that they will find them someday — or, more likely, they believe they already have because Pisceans have a tendency to jump the gun on the whole “they’re the one” thing. But that's because this is a sign with an open and hopeful heart.