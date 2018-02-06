What People Do After Sex Is Actually Grosser Than You Might Think
Ask anyone what you're supposed to do after sex and you'll probably get a variation of responses all about one thing — cuddling. Hate it, love it? I don't really care because that's not exactly what I'm referring to. I want to know what people do right after sex, as in after the main event but before the post-show commentary.
Presumably, there's a certain amount of cleanup involved — so is it every man or woman for themselves or is it more of a team effort? And does this routine vary depending on the nature of your relationship? These are the questions that haunt me.
Curious, I turned to the internet (was this a mistake? Maybe) to determine what most people find themselves doing immediately after having sex. For some, hygiene is a major priority, which means they're off to the showers and I don't blame them. Others prefer the sweet, sweet smell of victory, which basically means they'd rather sit and replay the highlights for a few minutes before doing anything else. Not my thing, but I get it.
A bit of medical advice? If you do nothing else, you should always pee right after having sex to decrease your risk of infection, especially if you're prone to UTIs. But here's what else is likely to happen post-coitus.
If you've ever wondered what girls do in the bathroom after sex, here's the deal.
Don't know what a bidet is? Think of it as a toilet-sink hybrid that vaguely resembles a toddler's potty. No, you really shouldn't pee in there but it's great for cleaning up when you don't want to hop in the shower.
A hot towel feels great after a massage so I imagine the sensation is about the same here.
Turns out, lots of people are using baby wipes long before the baby comes along.
If baby wipes aren't really your thing, there are other options.
This seems legit.
It happens to the best of us.
So it's not exactly the bend and snap coined by Elle Woods in Legally Blonde but it's got a catchy name.
I'm sorry, is "sex towel" a metaphor for something else?
This doesn't really seem conducive to a productive work day but whatever.
Now, is this the same as a sex towel?
I mean, it works.
As Demi Lovato once said, what's wrong with being confident?
I'd like to add that washing your sheets after sex should also be on this list for obvious reasons. Carry on!
