A new month means more new music from your favorite artists. With spring in full swing, it's high time for lots of fresh, new releases from the biggest pop, rock, and hip-hop artists of today. With so much new music coming out in April 2021, you're going to want to mark your calendar so you don't miss a single song.

The month of April is set to be an especially big month for pop music. A number of A-list pop stars are releasing new tunes, with BTS, Demi Lovato, and Taylor Swift being the most notable. Lovato's album Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over arrives on April 2, and has a lot of hype behind it for a number of reasons, the least of which is that it's her first album in four years. Besides that, it'll feature a number of talented artists including Saweetie, Ariana Grande, Sam Fischer, and Noah Cyrus. It's also expected to be one of her most-personal albums yet, touching upon topics like addiction and recovery.

Swifties are also beyond ready for more new music from Taylor Swift. The singer released a new song "You All Over Me" on March 26, and is expected to release five more never-before-heard songs in April as part of her Fearless re-release.

Here are all the most-important music releases you'll want to be ~in the know~ about.

Week of April 2, 2021

April is Lovatics' time to shine. With Demi Lovato releasing her seventh studio album, it's a huge month in pop music.

April 2 - Demi Lovato's Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over album

April 2 - BTS' "Film Out" Single Release

Week of April 9, 2021

Swift is taking fans back in time with the re-release of her 2008 album Fearless. After a long legal battle over the rights to her earliest music, Swift decided to simply re-record every song off her sophomore record. And with an additional six songs that have never been heard before, Swifties are waiting on the edge of their seats.

April 9 - Brockhampton's Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine album

April 9 - Luke Bryan's Born Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe)

April 9 - Taylor Swift's Fearless (Taylor's Version)

Week of April 16, 2021

It's been more than two years since Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet released an album, so fans couldn't be more ready for the arrival of The Battle At Garden's Gate. The band gave fans a first look at the record with the release of "Age of the Machine" on Dec 10.

April 16 - Norah Jones' ‘Til We Meet Again

April 16 - Greta Van Fleet's The Battle At Garden's Gate

Week of April 23, 2021

The last week of April marks a major moment for dance music fans who have been patiently waiting for American DJ Porter Robinson's new album.

April 23 - Porter Robinson's Nurture

TBA & Rumored Releases

Rihanna took to Instagram to tease new music on March 24, and while she didn't announce a specific date for her forthcoming single, fans have their eyes peeled. It's been five years since Riri's last album, ANTI, so the arrival of new music from the singer is a b-i-g deal for the Rihanna Navy.