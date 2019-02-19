Astrology is infinite. There are so many things to learn about yourself, and the people around you. Speaking of which, we're going to look to the stars and see what Meghan Markle's zodiac sign and birth chart reveal about her as a parent, because how could we not? However, before we take a look at her birth chart and start making predictions, we have to keep in mind, being a mother does not come with a manual. Actually, let me rephrase that, being a first-time mother, in front of the whole world, can't be easy. So, before I consider astrology, and make my own assumptions, I am wishing her an incredible motherhood experience.

Nevertheless, there are a number of factors to consider when looking at someone's parenting style. For instance, I typically look at the chart holder's moon sign, as it is a symbol of home, family, and sense of nurture. (Ladies: Did you know your moon sign determines the type of mother you'll be?) You can also look at the person's moon sign, and necessary aspects, to determine the type of mother they had, as well as their nurturing style overall. Ultimately, your moon placement can help you determine what makes you feel safe.

Something else I typically consider is the ruler of the chart holder's fifth house. In astrology, the fifth house is the house of children, creativity, passion projects, and individuality. On another note, however, this area of our chart rules our love life, childlike spirit, and sense of joy in general. For instance, if Sagittarius rules your fifth house, you're naturally attracted to adventure, intelligence, spontaneity, and people with exotic cultural backgrounds. More importantly, the sign that rules this area of your chart is usually the same sign as your first born. I know, that's wild, but it's true!

Anyway, here's what the stars have to say about Meghan Markle's parenting style:

Her Ascendant Sign Proves She Can Be Maternal

According to Astrotheme, Markle was born with her ascendant in Cancer, and this speaks wonders, especially if we're talking about her parenting skills. For instance, remember how I said the moon represents our sense of nurture, and maternal side? Well, her rising sign (Cancer) is ruled by the moon, so home and family are a prominent theme in Markle's life. Aside from that, the Duchess of Sussex is likely motherly by nature, given Cancer's need for emotional security.

Something else I want to point out, the moon was in charming Libra when Markle was born, and this tells us even more about her nurturing style. For starters, Markle feels safe when surrounded by peace and harmony, and when acknowledged for her sense of fairness. Balance is extremely important to her, and I'm pretty sure this will also influence her as a mother. Therefore, she will nurture her children by teaching them justice, poise, and the importance of social etiquette.

The Element Fire Dominates Her Birth Chart

The astrological element fire is very prominent in Markle's chart, as per Astrotheme. This says a lot about her personality, as fire represents the way we take action, and expresses ourselves. What does this mean? Well, Markle is incredibly passionate, expressive, and enthusiastic. Given this fiery component, the Duchess of Sussex prefers to move and take action, as opposed to someone with a lot of air, who overthinks things, and finds a need to communicate. Moreover, the element fire is lively, expressive, and charismatic.

Now, what can fire tell me about Markle's parenting style? Well, fire-dominant parents are typically very hands-on with their kids. They prefer staying active, and they expect the same for their little ones. For instance, I wouldn't doubt it if Markle becomes a source of inspiration for kids, in regards to performing, acting, and working in the entertainment business in general. One thing's for sure, though: Markle lives a fast-paced life, and she will most likely instill the same in her children.