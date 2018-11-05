Astrology is always an option, especially when you have not been granted the royal access. Truth is, no one will ever come close to obtaining the secrets and history that forever haunt the walls of Kensington Palace. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's zodiac compatibility proves their relationship may not be as genuine as it seems, and I am honestly not surprised. For starters, I am a firm believer that energy speaks louder than words, so if you force a connection with someone, rest assured: it's going no where.

The reality is, living your life in the public eye can't be easy, and I sincerely believe it isn't for everyone. For instance, Middleton and Markle have no choice but to be cordial with one another, as there's paparazzi constantly watching their every move. Also, maybe it's just me, but if you're a family person, then bonding with your sister-in-law isn't even a question — it's a must — so I can just imagine what it's like to be part of the royal family. At this point, it's a matter of loyalty, and family honor. There's no going back.

Nevertheless, before we dig deep into the astrological compatibility of these royal gems, let's go ahead and point out the obvious. For starters, we're about to compare two very different beings, as Middleton has her sun in righteous Capricorn, while Markle was born with under the flamboyant sign of Leo. That in itself speaks wonders, despite the rest of their planetary placements. However, it doesn't end there. When I looked at their moon signs, which ultimately determines what gives them comfort, along with their emotional instincts, they're still at odds. Middleton's Cancer moon craves emotional security and warmth, while Markle's moon in Libra seeks balance and harmony.

Here's a closer look at both of their astrology charts:

Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge

As per Astrotheme, Middleton's birth chart is dominated by both the astrological elements air and water. What does this mean? Well, in astrology, air is the most intellectual of the elements, as it is a symbol of communication and mobility. This tells us that Middleton prefers to think things through, logically and rationally. Also, water is the second most prominent element in her chart, which gives her a good amount of intuition, and emotional intelligence.

Just scratching the surface here, but Middleton was born with her Mercury (communication) conjunct Venus (values) in rebellious Aquarius, the sign of the humanitarian. What does this tell us? Well, not only is the Duchess a charming conversationalist, she's also incredibly open-minded and curious. She appreciates eccentricities, and prefers to be of service to others. Her Mercury-Venus conjunction, located in her sixth house of responsibility and service, is squaring (tension) her Jupiter, (benevolence) which is located in her fourth house of family, security, and soul foundation. Contradiction with what she does everyday vs. who she truly is at a soul level? Fact.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

According to Astrotheme, Markle's birth chart is dominated by fire, the astrological element that represents the way one takes action, and ultimately expresses themselves. What does this determine? Markle is a highly passionate, expressive, and enthusiastic about life. In addition, she prefers to take action, as opposed to someone with a lot of water, who sits with their emotions, and feels things out. Fire energy is incredibly lively, and charismatic. Again, it's no coincidence Markle had a career in the entertainment industry before marrying into the royal family.

Despite all of that fiery energy, however, Markle was born with a Cancer ascendant, (first impression and personality) which gives her a naturally mysterious persona, and a lunar personality. Her Uranus (inner rebel) is also making a trine to her ascendant, which means she can be incredibly unpredictable, and unconventional with her actions. Something else I thought was interesting to add is, she was born with her north node (karmic direction) in her first house of self, which means "getting her act together," is part of her path. Meaning, it is part of her destiny to resolve her own issues, rather than depending on others. That definitely caught my attention.

So, Are Kate And Meghan Compatible?

Remember, astrology is infinite. My perception of these two might not be the same as yours, and that's totally fine. Your perspective is just as valid as mine. Also, there are a number of things we can take into consideration here; however, I personally chose to combine both of their charts, and use the north node for guidance, as it represents one's evolutionary path, and karmic direction. (You know I like getting to the bottom of things.)

Now, Middleton's north node is in sensitive Cancer, while Markle's is in theatrical Leo. Granted, these are totally different energies and paths, but it doesn't end there. Middleton has her ascendant in Leo, and Markle in Cancer. (Are you seeing it yet?!) What are the odds that both of these women have their true node, aka north node, in each other's ascendant signs, especially when the ascendant represents ones sense of self? There's more. Both of their nodes fall in each other's 12th house of secrets, subconscious, and karma! WTF.

Long story short, the 12th house is the house of all that is hidden from our view and perception, but if you want to be more specific, it's also the house of hidden enemies. For instance, Markle has has her north node conjunct Mercury (thoughts and communication) in Middleton's 12th house. So, I honestly wouldn't doubt it if Markle talks about Middleton behind her back. In fact, she might even know what Middleton is thinking, given the Mercurial influence.

Middleton, however, has her north node conjunct the moon in Markle's 12th house. Not only can Middleton likely immediately sense Markle's feelings, but she can also intuitively foresee her actions, as Middleton's north node falls directly over Markle's Mars. I know, it's wild. Granted, this is a ton of astrological verbiage, but there's no other way to prove the facts. In the end, one thing's for sure: these two subconsciously mirror one another. Now, are they compatible? I'll let you be the judge of that.