Bachelor fans are likely still reeling from the very dramatic finale to Season 24 that aired on Tuesday, March 10. But amidst all the drama and arguing, one thing stood out the entire season: Madison Prewett’s eyelashes. After some snooping, it turns out Prewett uses $9 mascara for her long, defined lashes. While it’s still unknown what will happen between her and Peter Weber, or whether she and his mom will ever get along, at least you can get the same spidery lashes as the Bachelor contestant.

As a former pageant girl, Prewett probably has some pretty good makeup tricks up her sleeve in general, and $9 mascara is definitely one of them. Prewett’s eyelash secret was first revealed by the hawk-eyed blogger Big Blonde Hair. The exact product was spotted in episode 7 as Prewett gets ready for her second one-on-one date with Weber in Lima, Peru. The camera gets up close as the contestant applies coats of mascara, and if you’re thinking, “maybe it’s Madison, maybe it’s Maybelline,” the answer is, it’s Maybelline. In fact, it’s the super affordable Maybelline Lash Stiletto Washable Mascara ($9, Walmart), available at most drugstores and very budget-friendly.

Maybelline’s Lash Stiletto Washable Mascara promises 70% longer-looking lashes. Its formula is infused with pro-vitamin B-5 to elongate, smooth, and condition lashes, so they appear shiny, dramatic, and healthy. The secret behind Prewett’s defined, camera-ready lashes is the mascara’s Grip & Extend Brush, which supposedly evenly applies mascara to every lash for a voluminous look. If you need more proof than Prewett of this mascara’s lengthening powers, it also has hundreds of five-star reviews on Walmart and is one of the most popular drugstore mascaras out there.

Maarten de Boer/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

But, Prewett’s application style is wholly her own, but the product description recommends sweeping the brush up from the root to the tip of your lashes until you achieve your desired length. A $9 mascara that’s not only good enough for beauty pageants, but for national TV, is definitely a steal, and Prewett’s lashes are almost as dramatic as The Bachelor’s season finale. If you’re looking to try out for Bachelor Season 25, maybe getting this mascara will help you stand out, too.