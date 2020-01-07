Bachelor season is officially underway, which means Bachelor Nation better start taking notes. With 30 women vying for Peter Weber's heart, there are whole lot of personalities to keep track of. But, as hard as it might be for audiences to remember all the contestants, it must be exponentially harder for Peter. He has to figure out if he wants to marry any of the ladies while also, you know, keeping track of all their names and fun facts. Luckily for both the audience and for Peter, there is at least one contestant who's already standing out. Madison on The Bachelor is after Peter's heart, and she's already winning over a lot of fans.

Madison Prewett is a 23-year-old Alabama gal who is hoping to make Peter's heart soar. Like fellow Alabama native and former Bachelor contestant (and then Bachelorette) Hannah Brown, Madison is also a former pageant girl. She participated in the 2014 Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant. After that, she graduated from Auburn University in 2018 with a degree in communications. Madison is very close to her family, so it worked out for her that she didn't need to give up family time in order to pursue her degree; her dad works for Auburn University's basketball team (he also coached Madison to basketball victory throughout her time in high school).

Faith is very important to Madison. In her official bio, she says if she could bring one book with her to a desert island, it would be the Bible. She also posts about her Bible study on her Instagram and previously traveled to Uganda on a mission trip.

The Bachelor isn't Madison's first time on television. In 2018, she appeared on an episode of the game show The Price is Right and won $8,000. Perhaps some of that winning luck will transfer over to The Bachelor?

So far, Madison is doing pretty well. She was invited on the first one-on-one date of the season, which seemed to have gone fantastic for both her and Peter. He brought her to his parents' vow renewal ceremony, where she got to meet Peter's whole family. Madison even caught the bouquet from Peter's mom, which has got to be a good sign for her future with Peter, right? Plus, both Madison and Peter are very close with their families, so that could be a marker of a strong future for them, too.

Season 24 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Jan. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.