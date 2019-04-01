You already accepted bae's proposal, but now comes the time for you to choose that special someone to be your right-hand person on your big day (in addition to the days leading up to it). I'm talking about your maid of honor. This is the person who will be by your side through the entire wedding process — and it's not a role to be taken lightly. That's why when choosing the right MOH for you, you're factoring in many qualities. (And let's be honest: You may already know what makes your best friend a great maid of honor out of anyone else.)

You need someone who will stand by your side from start to finish. You also want a maid of honor who understands you on all levels — from your personality, to your favorite kind of cake, to your go-to flowers of choice. The extra credit quality you need is someone who is fun, and will make every wedding memory a million times better.

These are just the basics, but these eight things really make your BFF the one true maid of honor for you. Now, it's time for you to turn around and pop the question by asking your bestie if they will be your MOH on your big day.

1. They Can Read Your Mind Dean Drobot/Shutterstock Your best friend knows you so well that they can practically read your mind. Even if you're saying you're fine, they can tell just by the look on your face when you're not really fine. That's when they can step in and make sure that things are going exactly how you'd like them to when you're being too polite to say anything.

2. You Can Be Totally Honest With Each Other silverkblackstock/Shutterstock One of the most important qualities of any true friendship is honesty. You can tell your best friend anything without shame, and there's nothing but truth between the two of you. Your bestie will keep you grounded if any wedding stress arises. Plus, you'll want your BFF right there with you when picking out your dress, because you know it's truly the one when they say they love it and start tearing up, too.

3. They're A Great Listener garetsworkshop/Shutterstock Not a day goes by without talking to your best friend. You feel so comfortable telling them anything and everything, and they are willing to listen. That's where they come in handy as your MOH, because you feel at ease just venting to them when things get stressful. They are also there for you when you want to go over every little detail there is in the wedding planning, even if they've heard it before.

4. You've Told Them About Your Dream Wedding Before GaudiLab/Shutterstock Since day one, you've daydreamed together about your perfect weddings. Your bestie knows exactly what you want, and will help you achieve it. They know your wedding vision better than anyone else ever could.

5. They Are Your Favorite Person To Spend Time With Dima Aslanian/Shutterstock Since you're the forever kind of BFFs, it's obvious that you love spending time with each other. With all the planning, bachelorette parties, and bridal showers in your future, you will have plenty of time to spend with each other. Your bestie will not only make every moment fun, but a memory you'll want to remember forever.

6. All They Want Is For You To Have The Spotlight On Your Big Day Jacob Lund/Shutterstock You want a maid of honor who knows how important it is for you to get the spotlight on your big day. Your best friend knows how special this day is for you and your SO, and will happily let the two of you take center stage. Your bestie be there to snap any pics you need with friends and relatives, and will make sure your veil and train look amazing at all times. All they care about is making sure you're naturally glowing on your big day.

7. They're Super Close With Your Family Already Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock Your best friend is family. She knows your family so well already, and might even be familiar with your fiancé's family as well. Since you'll be dealing a lot with relatives during the whole process, it's great to have a MOH who is already close with so many of them.