Are Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons currently cuffed up? Your guess is as good as mine, because Jenner isn’t talking. Although, she is acting a lot like they are an item, most recently by showing up with the 76ers games and rooting him on from the sidelines — with his mom, no less. She may be playing it coy about her possible relationship with 76ers player, but that can’t stop up is from speculating about what Kendall Jenner is like as a partner based on what we know about her astrological sign and how they behave in relationships. I know I can't be the only one imagining it, right? Moving on...

Jenner was born November 3 under the sign of Scorpio, which, let’s be real, makes a lot of sense. She has a very Scorpio vibe to her. She gives off a natural energy of power and sexuality. So very Scorpio. But this sign is also often misunderstood. Do they have an intense sex drive? Yes. Do they have a tendency to manipulate to get what they want? OK, fine, that's true too. But what often gets overlooked is how big and open their hearts are — well, at least until you cross them, then it's all stinger all the time. Here’s what else we can guess about what Jenner is like a relationship, based on her astrological sign

Scorpio is deeply emotional and intense. Giphy Because Scorpio is such an innately powerful sign — after all, they are ruled by Pluto, the heavenly body associated with power and transformation — it can be easy to overlook just how deep and emotionally raw this sign is, too. Especially when it comes to matters of the heart. Of all the water signs, which are all very connected to their emotions, Scorpio may be the one who most embodies this trait. What they feel they feel strongly, which means they love hard and being the object of their affection, once you’ve earned it, can be a very intense experience.

She can be very possessive. Giphy Because Scorpios love so deeply, they can tend to be very possessive of their partners. That’s because, for all their confidence and swagger, Scorpio sees love as their one potential weakness. Love makes them vulnerable and they are terrified trusting someone and getting hurt. Broken hearts cut especially deep for Scorpio, which is otherwise so well armored. And once they are burned, they never forget it. So, if you want to love a Scorpion, you better come correct.

Wrong her and regret it. Giphy When a Scorpio woman loves you, you get to see their secret soft side. It’s all passion and adoration. However, if you cross the Scorpion and hurt her heart, all you will get is her stinger. This water sign is also very, very sensitive and has a tendency to take every slight personally. Cross her and she will remember it — and add it to the secret tally list of wrongs she’s been keeping in her head. Scorpios also often make for the worst exes, because if you ended the relationship badly, they will hold a grudge forever and hell hath no fury like a Scorpio scorned.