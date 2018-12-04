Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons' Astrological Compatibility Shows They Make A Great Team

What’s the deal with Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons? Rumors persist that this on-again off-again couple may be getting back together, and after reading up on Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons’ astrological compatibility, I wouldn't be surprised — it's pretty much off the charts. While neither of them has confirmed anything about the other, by all appearances, there might be some re-kindling in store for these two rumored lovers. A source told People, “When she’s [Kendall's] not working, she’s been focusing her free time on Ben and flying to Philadelphia." However, the same source also says that despite hopping flights to see him, they're "still not exclusive though.”

While that might be true, they aren’t exactly acting like people who are keeping it casual. For instance, last week, Jenner was spotted in the stands watching a 76ers game. On its own it’s not really a big deal; what makes this stand out is that she was casually sitting with Simmons' mom. I don’t know about you, but I don't usually introduce my flings to mom. Just sayin’.

So, while they might not be talking, that doesn't mean we can't get a little insight into their rumored relationship by taking a look at their astrological compatibility. Jenner was born November 3, making her a Scorpio, and Simmons was born July 20, under the sign of Cancer. This is a pairing of signs that almost always guarantees fireworks. Here's what else we can intuit about what a relationship between these two would be like, based on their zodiac signs.

Cancer and Scorpio share a really intense connection. Giphy Because both signs are emotionally intense when they come together, you can expect things to get fiery. There's a strong sexual attraction between them, and while Cancer tends to hide behind its shell, Scorpio knows how to draw them out and make them feel like they are the center of their world. This is because ,while Scorpio is more bold than Cancer, both of their approaches are rooted in emotion, a desire for a deep connection, and even security. Cancer is drawn to Scorpio’s passion and ambition, while Scorpio craves the security and nurturing nature of Cancer. So, you can imagine why when these two signs meet, it can be really hard to let one another go.

Cancer and Scorpio are able to trust one another completely. Giphy While Scorpio may have a (sometimes deserved) reputation for manipulation, Cancer somehow manages to bring out the best in them by giving Scorpio what it really needs, which is the ability to fully trust someone. Cancer exudes trustworthiness because they are so passionate about settling down and finding someone they can open up to and feel safe and secure with. Because Scorpio can sense that Cancer really is in it for the long haul, it finally allows them to put down their stinging defense.