What It Means When Your Date Cooks For You, According To Real Guys
It's 2018, and we have officially entered an era where even my father has heard the terms "ghosting" and "f*ckboy" — even though he has no idea what they mean. (Sorry, Dad, love you.) In an age where traditional dating norms feel less certain than ever, when a date offers to cook for you, it can feel a bit like they are offering to climb your very long hair in order to save you from a tower. I honestly don't know what it means when your date cooks for you, but it seems like a very kind gesture.
My experience with men cooking for me is as follows: I've never been cooked for or had someone to offer to cook for me prior to a third date. This makes sense, because cooking requires entering your date's apartment, and entering a date's apartment on the first date is a bit scary because of murder and rape and the like. (Safety first!) Most of these men have seemed genuinely interested in me, but not all of them were complete perfect specimens who wanted to date me forever.
In my humble and skeptical opinion, if someone cooks for you, yes, they probably like you, but they also may just want to get laid. I took to Reddit, the most honest of forums, and heard from real guys what exactly cooking for a date meant in their experience. Here's what they had to say:
This Man Proves My Hypothesis
Yes, he wants to get his date over to his place, but to be fair, that doesn't mean his intentions are oriented toward the bedroom. (Or does it?)
This Realist Makes An Excellent Point
So basically, while cooking usually indicates some romantic interest, if your cute friend who you've never actually gone on a date with is cooking for you, the feelings might just be platonic all around. Or rather, the feelings may just be about food all around.
This Man Is Basically Dr. Seuss
This is funny and only a tiny bit alarming. I do think that cooking for someone does indicate a desire to take care of them, whether that is for an end goal of sex or an end goal of marriage and babies.
This Man Really Breaks Down The Possibilities
You are right, and also, are you a professor? Like, dang, this is a thorough analysis.
This Man Reminds Us That Cooking Takes Time
I agree, cooking too soon is a red flag, but cooking for someone later on could mean there's some interest beyond casual dating. But again, who knows. It's just a pot of chili.
This Guy Tells It Like It Is
With a username like "tacoliquorr," I sort of feel like this guy knows what he's talking about. Hey, sometimes cooking is just cooking.
And for some female perspective on why a man might cook for a woman he's interested in, one woman told Elite Daily, "I once dated a guy who told me, 'Look, I’m realistic. I’m not the best-looking guy or the richest guy. So I play to my two strengths: I’m a damn good cook and I always go down on girls.' And to be fair, he made octopus tacos for me one night that we’re literally the best thing I’ve ever eaten in my entire life." See? Cooking isn't necessarily a tacky way to get someone into bed, sometimes, men just play to their strengths because that's essentially what dating requires.
My takeaway from all of this? If someone cooks for you, they cook for you. Say "thank you," offer to help with dishes, and definitely don't overanalyze things. Bon appétit!
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.
Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!