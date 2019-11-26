It's about that time: On Thursday, Nov. 28, people across the United States get together and celebrate Thanksgiving. It's a time for tradition, turkey, and loved ones. So, what is Trump doing for Thanksgiving 2019? It looks like he's sticking to personal tradition.

On Nov. 23, USA Today reported that President Donald Trump is heading to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, just as he did for Thanksgiving in 2018. According to USA Today, Trump will hold an annual Thanksgiving dinner with his family, but so far there's been no word which of the Trump family members will be attending. Trump is expected to land in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Elite Daily reached out to the White House to confirm Trump's Thanksgiving plans, and for comment on how long he plans to stay, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Thanksgiving isn't all he's celebrating, though. According to his public schedule, at 7 p.m. local time on Nov. 26, Trump is holding a "homecoming rally" for supporters in the Sunshine State. Even though the holiday season usually is a relaxing time for individuals, clearly Trump is still thinking about the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

It's not the first time the president has chosen to have a Florida Thanksgiving. He also flew down in 2017, and again in 2018. In 2018, Trump's Thanksgiving trip to Mar-a-Lago courted controversy, as his family holiday came just after he ordered military troops to the U.S.-Mexico border ahead of the arrival of a caravan of migrants traveling to the United States. Trump was heavily criticized for heading to a family holiday at a resort while simultaneously preventing troops from their family celebrations for what many viewed as political posturing over immigration. The White House did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment at the time.

Spending Thanksgiving in Mar-a-Lago might be a good distraction for Trump at the moment. The president is currently facing an ongoing impeachment inquiry against him, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Sept. 24. In an emailed statement to Elite Daily, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham called the inquiry Democrats' way to "weaponize politics" and Trump has referred to Pelosi's announcement as "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT" in a tweet. Even though the Trump administration has condemned the impeachment inquiry, that hasn't stopped the House Intelligence Committee from holding both closed-door and public impeachment hearings over recent weeks, including the public hearings that began the week of Nov. 18. Holiday traditions are all well and good, but when it comes to impeachment, clearly 2019 is on track to break the mold.