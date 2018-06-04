Hey girl, what’s your sign? No, this isn't a cheesy pick-up line, it's research. If you’re anything like me, your zodiac sign is as much a priority as your blood type — aka, it's not, really. Then again, maybe you and I are polar opposites, and checking your horoscope is like a morning ritual: brush your teeth, drink your coffee, read up on the inevitable fate the stars and planets have in store for you. Either way, you probably are, or know of someone who lives by the zodiac — but do you know what the zodiac diet is? The concept is pretty straightforward if you ask me, eating based on your astrological sign, but don’t be fooled; just like your horoscope, the diet you’re supposed to follow based on your sign is pretty specific.

Now, just to be clear, at least as far as my research goes, the zodiac diet isn't supported by science, and it's definitely not a regimen you should, in any way, feel pressured to abide by. From what I can tell, it's just a fun way of thinking about food based on your zodiac sign's personality traits. In other words, take the following suggestions with a grain of salt, but if you're curious to find out how the stars align in order to create the ideal meals of your sign, read on.

An Aries Diet Is All About Convenience Giphy Per Astrology.Care's breakdown of the zodiac diet, my Aries peeps are always on-the-go, so if your birth date falls between March 21 and April 19, a diet built on convenience is going to be key for you. When hitting the grocery store, think about easy-to-grab snacks, microwaveable appetizers, brekkie to-go, and things you can meal-prep in bulk so when you're pressed for time, throwing together something delicious and nutritious isn't an issue. Batches of brown rice, lentils, and fresh produce like tomatoes, cauliflower, radishes, even dried apricots, Astrology.Care notes, are going to be some of your favorite sources of fuel.

Tauruses Take Their Time, Baby Giphy You might assume that anyone who identifies with the astrological bull might rush through a meal, but according to Well + Good, Tauruses are "the most sensual of all the zodiac signs" and it reflects in their eating habits. The outlet says Tauruses are likely to help themselves once, twice, and maybe even go for a third serving, but rest assured, whatever's on their plate is being savored, and slowly. In other words, don't be surprised if you're stuck at the table for a while with this particular sign. And maybe the Taurus takes their time because their favorite dishes are super decadent. If you fall under this Earth sign, be sure to keep your fridge stocked with cheese, avocado, mayo, and coconut milk.

You'll Definitely Find A Gemini At A Dinner Party Giphy Geminis require two things to keep them balanced: social events and "me" time. This sign loves a good dinner party, because they love the chatter, but when it's time to decompress, they're seeking as much comfort as they can get. So how do these necessities reflect in their diet? Well, if you're a Gemini, you most likely prefer finger foods to entrees when you go out with loved ones or friends, because who really has time to eat when the objective is to catch up with your squad? According to Well + Good, you should stock up on delicious snack foods when you're planning on hosting, so things like fruit, cucumbers, and snap peas should hold you over. As for your off nights, Delish suggests sticking to your comfort foods like soup, or maybe even a tall glass of wine.

Cancers Should Be Mindful Of Their Sensitive Stomachs Giphy Cancers are known for their sensitive nature, so it shouldn't come as too much of a shock to find out their stomachs are no exception. If you were born between June 21 and July 22, your goal is to stock up on foods that are tummy-friendly, but also super comforting when the going gets rough and emotional eating comes into play. According to Astrology.Care, Cancers need a balance of healthy fats, lean proteins, and natural sugars. Go for canned beans and fish like lobster, as well as tomatoes, beets, coconut, and some rice and oats for comforting carbs.

Leos Are Super Passionate About Their Food Giphy You know that friend who practically has a foodgasm every time she eats? The one who moans when she bites into a piece of rich, chocolate cake, or better yet, isn't shy to scrunch up her nose and not-so-subtly spit a wad of poorly-done asparagus into her napkin at dinner? That, my friends, is a classic Leo. Per Well + Good, the Leo diet is built on maintaining stamina, self-esteem, and making your body feel its absolute best. Basically, you're going to plan your meals to reflect the royalty that (you think) you are. Make a light salad with corn, tomato slices, and maybe even some watermelon, and snack on pumpkin seeds for healthy fats to keep you full.

Virgos Are All About Sticking To A Regimen Giphy Virgos need to be in control at all times, so when it comes to food, they tend to abide by a strict eating schedule, one that usually includes frequent snacking, as well as foods that are super nutritious so they can stay physically and mentally sharp. According to Delish's astrologically-inspired menu, a Virgo diet entails fresh, quality produce like tomatoes, leafy greens (basically anything you can toss into a salad), and granola that's low on sugary additives. When it's time to indulge, though, this sign loves to treat themselves to chocolate and sweet fruits, according to Astrology.Care.

Libras Will Try Anything At Least Once Giphy If you're a Libra, chances are, food isn't just fuel for you: Eating is an art form. You're probably super guilty of food FOMO, so when you're out to eat with your girlfriends or SO, it's not uncommon for you to steal a bite off their plate. This makes your diet a little more flexible than the rest, for the simple fact that you're ready and willing to try anything at least once. According to Daily Horoscope, Libras tend to struggle with eating in moderation. If this sounds familiar, do your best to eyeball your portions to make sure you're getting enough of everything in your diet, meaning carbs, healthy fats, protein, etc. As far as basic food items to lean toward, Well + Good says snacks like apples, walnuts, side dishes like fennel, and fishy protein like scallops, are all great places to start.

If You're A Scorpio, Every Meal Is An Experience Giphy Speaking as a Scorpio myself, I can vouch that eating isn't just something this water sign does out of necessity; every meal is an event, and a sensual one, at that. Scorpios also tend to be very emotional eaters, meaning we like to eat what we want, when we want, and however much we want. Scorpios appreciate food items that are super rich in flavor. For me, that's chocolate, but according to Well + Good, pumpkin (so much yes), beets, mushrooms, and oysters (wink, wink) make the cut, too.

A Sagittarius Loves Their Food To Be As Fresh As Possible Giphy A Sagittarius babe appreciates two things: adventure and the earth. Born between Nov. 22 and Dec. 21, it's likely you love trying new things, just as long as said things are fresh from the ground. You hard-pass on pesticides, and you only eat foods that meet your standards of cleanliness, which means you buy organic, and as soon as you get home from the store, you can almost always be found soaking your produce for good measure. According to Well + Good, you live by the mantra, "you are what you eat." In order to stay healthy, try whipping up dishes like turkey, green veggies such as broccoli, and sweet fruits like plums and dates.

Capricorns Know What They Like, So It's All About Routine Giphy Even though I'm a Scorpio by birth, the routine of a Capricorn really resonates with me. To put it into perspective for you, from kindergarten through senior year of high school, I ate the same lunch every single day: smoked turkey breast and yellow mustard on white bread. I'm pretty sure the only thing that changed over the years was my beverage of choice (Yoo-Hoo, then Snapple, then Arizona Iced Tea). According to Well + Good, Capricorns love and live by routine, too, so when it comes to what to eat, the answer is simple: whatever you like.

Aquarius, You Like To Be In Control Of Your Meals Giphy If you're the friend who'd much rather hit up a buffet or build-your-own dining spot, I can almost guarantee you're an Aquarius. It's fitting that you're an air element, A, because typically, you go with the flow, but when it comes to food, it's not that you're picky AF; you just like to be in control of what goes on your plate. Trust me, no one can fault you for that. Blame it on your slightly persnickety ways, but you prefer everything you eat to be at its freshest (again, no judgment here). When you're at the store, be on the lookout for items like tofu, fresh greens like Brussels sprouts and parsley, and keep your items as colorful as possible. You like to eat the rainbow, because you know that's healthiest.