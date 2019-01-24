Aside from the big football game game, copious amounts of food — and obviously — game day libations, most people look forward to the Super Bowl to watch all of the super high-budget commercials. Major brands often spend millions of dollars by hiring celebrities endorsements, but as an alternative this year, one popular car company will be taking a more ~altruistic~ route by launching the Great Unknowns Scholarship. Given the change, you might be wondering: What is the Great Unknowns Scholarship? Well, Kia's 2019 Super Bowl commercial will be donating to a good cause rather, than spending tons of cash on a big commercial. To be completely honest, I am so about it.

Kia is totally changing the game for Super Bowl advertising this year, by doing something entirely different. Instead of spending an exorbitant amount of money on an expensive Super Bowl LIII advertisement, the car company will actually be donating most of their commercial budget to children in need. That's right — to honor their tenth year of advertising during the Super Bowl, the popular car brand will be launching “The Great Unknowns Scholarship," which is set to help impoverished youth go to college, according to a press release. Elite Daily reached out to Kia for more details regarding the scholarship fund, but did not hear back at the time of publication. Honestly, it's really, really awesome, and hopefully, they'll start a philanthropic trend.

Courtesy Of Kia

If you actually happen to be a hardcore NFL fan, there's a good chance you've already seen the 30-second teaser for Kia's Great Unknowns Scholarship ad. According to the press release, Kia aired the preview during the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 20, and it sounded like it was pretty inspiring. I don't know about you, but I kind of love it.

Skittles is actually doing something somewhat similar to Kia, in terms of donating their advertising proceeds to a good cause. But instead of airing anything during the big game, they will be putting on a live musical called "Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical." It will star Michael C. Hall, and you'll be able to buy tickets to see it at New York City's one and only Town Hall. All of the money they make from the show will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, in order to raise money for AIDS-related issues throughout the U.S. TBH, it looks like it's going to be pretty freakin' cool.

At this point, you're probably well aware of the fact that brands love hiring major celebrities for their Super Bowl ads. For example, you may have heard about how Cardi B, Steve Carell, and Lil Jon will be starring in Pepsi's Super Bowl commercial this year. Or, there's a chance you recall when Chris Hemsworth starred in Australia's tourism ad back in 2018. Kia, however, is totally breaking away from the norm.

Don't get me wrong — I really love watching all of the high-budget Super Bowl commercials that air during the big game. But I can also appreciate the fact that Kia is forgoing the big budget route, and donating the money to kids in need. It's seriously amazing, and hopefully, more companies will do the same in the future. Fingers crossed.