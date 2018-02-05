If you’re a fan of reboots, Australia, or just Chris Hemsworth being his Chris Hemsworthiest best, the Super Bowl gave you a beautiful gift today. And these tweets about Chris Hemsworth's Super Bowl ad are very, very appreciative. Thank you, Australia, for blessing us with this golden god.

Amid the car commercials and real movie trailers, one of the glorious standouts was an ad for Australia that more or less has me searching out plane tickets right now. Hemsworth — along with Danny McBride, we haven't forgotten you, Danny! — starred in a sadly fake Crocodile Dundee reboot trailer for the Super Bowl that is, actually, an ad promoting Australian tourism. The ad is a hilarious riff on one of Australia's most famous cultural exports (after Fosters beer and Hemsworth himself) — the 1986 film Crocodile Dundee.

More to come.