If you're a fan of all things horror, you've probably heard about the real-life ghost story that went totally viral back in 2017 called "Dear David." Former BuzzFeed writer and renowned cartoonist, Adam Ellis, claimed his apartment was being haunted by the ghost of a little boy named David, so he documented all of his sightings via Twitter. The thread ended up gaining so much popularity that it's now being made into a film, so you'd better believe I'm psyched out of my mind. Exciting as it may be, you might also have some questions. So, what is the "Dear David" movie?" Get ready for a thrilling treat.

The "Dear David" movie, according to The Wrap, is currently being called the untitled "Dear David" project, so you'll have to keep waiting on the official name of the spooky film. The concept is a relatively straightforward thriller about the supposed hauntings in Ellis' New York City apartment, which he documented in the "Dear David" thread. According to Ellis' tweets, the entire story about a ghost named David is true.

After his thread gained a huge cult following, BuzzFeed and Ellis signed on for a movie deal with Rideback, It producer Dan Lin's production company. Mike Van Waes, who wrote The Conjuring spinoff The Crooked Man, has been tasked to write the film alongside writer and producer Evan Turner. With all these big names behind the camera, it's bound to be quite a blockbuster focused around the legitimately scary tweets from Ellis about "Dear David" and his nocturnal hauntings.

Ellis originally created the infamous "Dear David" thread back on Aug. 7, 2017. So, it's pretty impressive that he's gotten some big names to work on the movie. Unfortunately, there's no release date for the movie as of publication. Elite Daily reached out to Ellis for comment on the release date, but did not hear back at the time of publication. I'm really hoping to find out soon, though, because you know I'll be first in line to buy tickets.

Ellis' encounters with the ghost boy David started off with a series of nightmares about a little boy with a disfigured head. After having recurring dreams about him, Ellis was able to draw a haunting cartoon of the boy, which you can see below (and likely in the film). Eventually, the cartoonist started experiencing paranormal phenomena while he was awake in his apartment, and that's when the fun (if you can call it that?) really started.

After a while, Ellis' belongings started going missing or winding up in strange places. His cats started going berserk (because animals have a sixth sense, as any horror fan knows), and polaroid photos taken in well-lit rooms developed completely black. At one point, Ellis even found a small child's shoe in the crawl space above his apartment. I'm telling you, all of it was really bizarre, and if I were Ellis, I would have packed up my things and left immediately. But Ellis really seemed in it to win it, I suppose.

OK but in all honesty, how creepy is all of that? Honestly, I could barely sleep after reading these. I'm really not sure how Ellis even managed to survive this living nightmare, but, somehow, he seems like he's doing just fine now.

Most people can admit that the "Dear David" thread is creepy as heck, so I really can only imagine how horrifying the movie will be. Obviously, I'll be first in line to see it, but don't be surprised if I sleep with the lights on for, like, the rest of my life.