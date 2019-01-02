By now, you've most likely heard a thing or two about the Netflix original movie Bird Box. I haven't actually seen it yet (so please don't spoil ANYTHING for me) but I do know for a fact that it involves Sandra Bullock blindfolding herself in order to avoid facing a terrible fate. Since the movie has gained immense popularity, a meme based on the film has started circulating — and it's pretty ridiculous. If you're wondering what the Bird Box challenge is, though, you should first know that Netflix really wants viewers to stop doing it. In fact, the company even tweeted out a message to get its point across.

If you haven't seen any of the cringeworthy Bird Box challenge posts on Twitter, you're not really missing out. In the challenge, Twitter users are actually blindfolding themselves (à la the Bird Box film) while they do anything from laundry, to running, and even riding a bicycle. Well, once the streaming service became aware of the challenge, it took action. In a tweet on Wednesday, Jan. 2, Netflix warned the public against participating in the Bird Box challenge, because, according to The Hill, it forces people to rely on their other senses besides sight in order to navigate through situations that require you to use your vision. So, yeah, it's pretty dangerous, and Netflix wants you to stop. In fact, Netflix took to its official Twitter account to post the following cautionary message:

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.

Yep, that's right: The streaming service actually came forward to warn viewers with this announcement. It's kind of wild that Netflix actually had to do this — but alas — in a world where social media is as influential as it is, taking action like this eventually ends up being necessary. Elite Daily reached out to Netflix for any further comment on the Bird Box challenge, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Here are a few examples to show you why you should never *ever* try the Bird Box challenge:

C'mon, y'all. Have some sense. Anyway, someone replied to Netflix's warning tweet with a GIF of a bird literally *in* a box. TBH, I don't really need to see anyone else running around blindfolded, but I definitely need more of these "bird box" videos in my life.

LMAO. Oh, and here's yet another acceptable form of the Bird Box Challenge. You can never go wrong with Spongebob memes.

I'm dead.

Again, I haven't gotten the chance to see Bird Box yet, but based on the summary of the book, the film appears to take place in various timelines: the near future, a year beforehand, and five years earlier, when "The Problem," a slow-rolling disease, starts spreading throughout North America. The disease causes victims to go mad, and Sandra Bullock plays the main character, Malorie. It looks awesome, so definitely check out the trailer (or the full-length film available on Netflix) if you're interested in seeing it.

Internet challenges often tend to be ridiculous, and the Bird Box challenge is definitely one of the worst. If you don't listen to Netflix's sound warning, please take my advice and please refrain from doing anything blindfolded — it's definitely not worth it.