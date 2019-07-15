Ready to up the ante when it comes to a good summer glow? The geniuses at SEED Beauty — aka the masterminds behind ColourPop, Fourth Ray, et cetera — are blessing beauty fans everywhere with the ultimate answer to their glowy, sun goddess prayers. If you've heard the news, you're probably asking yourself, "What is SOL Body?", and I'm here with all the answers, plus a hearty dose of shimmer. Read on for deets about the most bronzy, beautiful body products of the season, and prepare to indulge in all that glistens.

When ColourPop creators launched Fourth Ray Beauty, a sister skincare brand to be sold online on the brand's own site as well as ColourPop's, I instantly knew I could trust the formulas, as ColourPop was already a fave. Natch, Fourth Ray totally took off, and with one major cosmetics brand and one fab skincare brand under their belts, the team at SEED Beauty knew they needed something fresh to target the last of the beauty realms: body products. Thus, brother-sister duo Laura and James Nelson came up with the concept for a whole new brand, and SOL Body was born.

Spoiler alert, you're going to be obsessed:

Courtesy of SOL Body

Sold exclusively on the ColourPop website, SOL Body will drop products inspired by a sunshine-inspired glow, hence the brand name — el sol is Spanish for "the sun," FYI. Given that brands including Fenty Beauty, Sol De Janeiro, KKW Beauty, and so many more have been dropping body glow formulas left and right, I'm excited to finally see a luminous option at a super-affordable pricepoint.

Not to mention one with an inclusive shade range. All skin tones can pull off a healthy dose of glow, y'all:

Courtesy of SOL Body

With four shimmering shades of the brand's first product, Shimmering Body Oil, anyone and everyone can get their glow on:

Courtesy of SOL Body

Dry, ashy skin? Not this summer, honey! The Shimmering Body Oil, which will retail for $15 exclusively on the ColourPop site, guarantees a flawless finish, thanks to a dry oil formula swirling with luminous pearls. From lightest to deepest, "Platinum" is an ivory gold with silver and gold pearls, "Soft Gold" is a champagne gold with sliver and gold pearl, "Warm Gold" is a warm gold with silver, gold, and pink pearls, and "Bronze" is a bronze with copper and gold pearls.

"Soft Gold" would suit me best, but I might buy them all because they're so pretty. Is that weird?

Courtesy of SOL Body

The brand is also dropping a Body Brush for $12, which will make blending a breeze:

Courtesy of SOL Body

If you do want to buy all four, you can snag the Full Collection & Brush Bundle set for just $58, which would save you $14, aka almost the price of an entire bottle of Shimmering Body Oil. Great deal alert!

Sounds like a perfect excuse to wear this product as a second skin this summer and never run out, if you ask me:

Ready to glow? SOL Body drops exclusively on the ColourPop website on July 17, so be sure to follow the brand's Instagram and snag your own bottle of glowy goodness when the Shimmering Body Oil goes live.