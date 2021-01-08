Matt James isn't the only familiar face Bachelor Nation might have recognized going into Season 25. The youngest contestant on the show, 21-year-old Kit, already has a strong Instagram following and a budding fashion career. Oh, and she also happens to be the daughter of super-famous designer Cynthia Rowley. But what is Kit Keenan's real job? The Bachelor contestant's job description listed on the show is "socialite," but that's not what the rising star does for a living.

Kit is still a college student, but just a peek at her Instagram account proves she already has a big career ahead of her as a social media influencer. The New York University senior regularly shares workout routines, baking content, skin care tips, vegan recipes, and fresh-off-the- runway looks with her more than 80,000 followers.

If that content sounds perfectly curated, that's because Kit is mindful about what she posts. “About a year ago, I began to really think about my purpose online," she told HerCampus in April 2020. "While posting photos of myself was a great way to receive personal validation, I realized I wasn’t building towards anything or connecting with my followers in any meaningful way. I started incorporating wellness advice into my feed, as health and fitness are such big parts of my life offline."

In a Dec. 11 livestream announcing the Season 25 cast, Chris Harrison said Kit had entire boxes of clothes shipped to Nemacolin Resort, where this season of The Bachelor was shot, during filming. This makes sense given Kit's fashion career. She's already worked with multiple artists to design clothing under her self-titled brand, KIT (which she apparently started with her modeling gig savings).

Kit also seems to be quite close with her famous mom, Cynthia Rowley, who designs sustainable couture worn by the likes of Kim Kardashian. The mother-daughter duo host a podcast together called Ageless, on which they chat about fashion, wellness, and lifestyle practices, often with other guests in their NYC social circles.

Kit clearly already has a lot going for her, and although she's young, her ABC bio promises she's "very ready for a serious commitment." She hasn't had a boyfriend since high school (which was only about four years ago), but hopes to find a "genuine, open, and honest" man who can keep up with New York's social scene.

As Kit mentioned to Matt in the Season 25 premiere, they both already call NYC home, so maybe he could end up being the exact guy she's describing. If not, I hear fellow Big Apple resident Bennett is single.

Season 25 of The Bachelor continues on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.