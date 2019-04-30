Bachelor Nation and wine go hand in hand in hand like a hand and an engagement ring, or a limo ride and hysterical tears. There's nothing quite like watching The Bachelor with a glass of wine and your best friends. Well pretty soon, Bachelor fans will be able to up their Monday night wine game with the help of former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. What's Kaitlyn Bristowe's job in 2019? She's helping Bachelor Nation find their new favorite drink with a brand new line of wines.

Since her time as the Bachelorette in Season 11 in 2015, Kaitlyn has been busy with a number of different business ventures. In 2018, she launched a hair accessory line called Dew Edit, and her podcast Off the Vine averages one million downloads per episode. But, Kaitlyn is about to get even busier. The 33-year-old former dance instructor announced on April 30 that she's going to be releasing a new line of wines. She took to social media for the announcement, posting a photo of herself behind six bottles of wine. Although the labels are hidden, fans can make out the Kaitlyn is showing off three bottles of red wine, two bottles of white, and one bottle of rosé. You can check out her post yourself below:

In the Instagram post caption, Kaitlyn writes:

Coming soon.... 🍷Tag your wine drinking partner, tell them wine nights are about to get a whole lot sassier.

In the past, Kaitlyn used her Instagram to promote products that she didn't necessarily feel connected to, but just because she had the opportunity to do so as an influencer. But, she recently told Entrepreneur that she's decided to now only market businesses and products that are authentic to her. She said:

I turned down money to [make sure I] only promote things that I used and believed in. And to show up as Kaitlyn, not as an influencer. [It’s important to me to] just be real with everybody, whether it's having a moment where I'm actually crying or talking about my anxiety or sharing my new relationship. I try to just be as real and open as possible.

Before she was on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn worked in a restaurant where she would learn about and train servers on wine. So, creating her own line of wine is completely organic to who she is. And while wine is a part of Kaitlyn's past, she also feels it's part of her growth as a businesswoman. She told Entrepreneur:

When it comes to wine, I definitely feel like I've matured, and diving into the business world has changed me in a way where I feel like I have more responsibility. My actions have impact.

Katilyn's business ventures have not only helped her in her personal life, but in her romantic life as well. Kaitlyn met and got to know her current boyfriend Jason Tartick when he joined her on her podcast. The two have been a confirmed couple since January 2019, and they seem to be going strong. The good news is now they're sure to have plenty of wine on hand for date night.