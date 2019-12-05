Hannah Brown has had a busy 2019. From her buzz-worthy seasons in the Bachelor franchise to winning Dancing with the Stars Season 28, Brown has been dominating ABC's Monday nights for the majority of the year. Now, even though she only just stepped out of the reality TV spotlight, fans want to know what's next for Hannah Brown after her DWTS win. To put it simply, this lady isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Immediately following her Nov. 25 win of Dancing with the Stars, Brown brought the coveted mirrorball trophy to a special place for some much-deserved downtime. Sharing photos of herself in bed next to the award on her Instagram story, she wrote, "Brought the mirror ball back to 'Bama".

In the days following her big win, she also took to social media to give kudos to her partner, Alan Bersten. "Thank you for choreographing dances to make me shine," she captioned a photo of the two of them. "This really was an incredible experience and I'm very grateful to have you in my life."

Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

But don't expect Brown to slip into a life of lounging around in her hometown and posting nostalgic Instagrams. She will soon join the Dancing With the Stars Live Tour 2020 alongside Bernsten and her celebrity co-stars Kate Flannery, Kel Mitchell, Ally Brooke, Lauren Alaina, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook. Following the rehearsal time she'll be putting in before her performance, Brown's leg of the tour will happen on Jan. 28 at Radio City Music Hall in New York. “I’m really excited to meet some of these fans who have helped make this dream a reality,” she told Variety.

Suffice to say, Brown has become a fixture of reality TV, and it looks like she'll continue this trend in some capacity when she shows up on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor in 2020. Fans are speculating if the now-single Brown is showing up to actually compete for Weber's heart, or if she's just there for a quick cameo. ABC has a history of allowing Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants to reappear in the franchise; Nick Viall, for example, appeared on both Seasons 10 and 11 of The Bachelorette, and on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, before starring as the bachelor in 2018. So, if Brown wants to rekindle her flame with Weber and relive their infamous windmill moment, it could very well be a possibility in 2020.