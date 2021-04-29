Any time a big name celebrity announces a pregnancy, fans stay glued to their screens for more details. While some stars opt for complete secrecy, Halsey has been much more open about her journey toward motherhood. That being said, just because she's shared a lot of details doesn't mean she's laying it all out on the table. For fans asking what Halsey's baby's sex is, they might have to wait for an answer.

There's been a lot of negative stories associated with gender reveal parties. They've caused wildfires, inflicted injuries, and just are all around excessive. Not to mention the fact they perpetuate stereotypical gender roles. So, when Halsey was asked by paparazzi whether she would be having a gender reveal party of her own, she had an adverse reaction. "Absolutely not," she replied as she got into her car. "No, we're good."

Not only is she not having a gender reveal party, it sounds like there will be no gender reveal at all. "Nah, we're gonna keep that a secret," she said.

Halsey still hasn't locked down a name for her baby on board, and as an NBA super fan, she's not ruling out the possibility of a basketball-related name. "Maybe? Maybe!" she said when asked if the name would be inspired by the Lakers.

Halsey first announced her pregnancy on Jan. 27 with an Instagram post that showed off her growing baby bump. "Surprise," she wrote.

The singer has been incredibly transparent about her changing body and what that feels like for her.

"I’ve been thinking lots about my body. it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly," she captioned a Feb. 18 Instagram post. "I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts."

Halsey has a lot to celebrate, but she won't be doing so by hosting a gender reveal party.