When it comes to romantic relationships, everyone knows what cheating is. Maybe you have a different definition for it than others, but you know what it is in the simplest of forms. But there's an entirely different form of cheating that has nothing to do with lusting over someone other than your partner. It's called financial infidelity, and it's more common than you might expect. So, what is financial infidelity? And how can you tell if you or your partner are guilty of it?

According to Susan Ball, self-love activist and women's freedom coach, financial infidelity is defined as "keeping a financial secret that could have negative consequences on your shared long or short-term goals." In short, it's betraying your partner's trust when it comes to money. "For example, as a couple, you have agreed that in the short-term you want to save to go to Florida for the winter and one person is doing the work to save each month but the other person is not contributing as agreed," Ball explains.

"Instead, they are taking some of the savings to go shopping, out to dinner, buy take-out, etc. In the end, when the couple looks at their Florida savings account it comes up short because both were not being honest — they were cheating. The partner who has been cheating will tell lies to cover their tracks and this can lead to cracks in trust. It is exactly the same as cheating with another person. Trust is eroded and the one who is faithful to the plan feels cheated and that becomes a long-term trust issue."

It all comes down to honesty, but there are several other aspects to financial infidelity that deserve our attention.

1 You Aren't Honest About Your Debt Giphy Of course, not every couple shares their money or has even discussed their money situation with one another. However, if you and your partner have, and one of you is hiding something, like your real salary or how much you owe in student loans, that's an example of financial infidelity. "If you agree to disclosing your debt and accounts and haven't been forthcoming, this also constitutes financial infidelity," matchmaking and dating expert Stef Safran tells Elite Daily.

2 You Don't Tell Your Partner You Got A Raise Giphy Additionally, if you and your partner are typically open and honest about your money, and one of you doesn't disclose that you've gotten a significant raise or inherited a large sum of money, it might be an issue. "If you find that your partner has received a raise or bonus or created a secret credit card that you didn't know about and you have combined your financial accounts, that's definitely financial infidelity," Safran says.

3 You Lie About How You Spend Your Money Giphy Even if you aren't sharing money or married, financial infidelity can come about if you aren't honest about how you're spending your money, or you aren't doing what you told your partner you would do, like in the Florida bank account example we discussed earlier. "If you are a couple with separate bank accounts and shared bills, the infidelity may appear as 'I'll have to pay my share next week,'" Ball says. This would be "another indication that there is dishonesty about their financial situation." Additionally, lots of secretive spending can also be a sign of financial infidelity. And no, buying your partner presents isn't considered secretive spending. "Questionable charges on a mutual credit card account or any account really, unexplained absences, or unexpected outings where a partner refuses to disclose where they were," and "finding unopened merchandise hidden in areas of your home," are all signs of financial infidelity, Dorell explains.

4 You Won't Even Talk About Money Giphy If you're in a relationship that you hope will continue and grow, then one expert recommends talking about money. But if you or your partner are "refusing to sit down and have a financial date with you to review your accounts and spending," Diana Dorell, intuitive dating coach, tells Elite Daily that it might be financial infidelity, especially if this relationship is a serious one. Dorell says that talking about your finances is "healthy," so an outright refusal to do so isn't exactly a good sign.