The Demi Lovato comeback is in full swing for 2021. The singer kicked off the year with an appearance at the Celebrating America special for Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, during which she sang the 1970s classic "Lovely Day." Now, she's heading back to television for a chance at her first series regular gig since leaving the Disney Channel, with NBC commissioning a pilot to air this year. But what is Demi Lovato's new TV show Hungry about? It's a subject near and dear to her heart.

Lovato is known for her honesty about the personal aspects of her life. She's been open about everything from the ups in her relationships to the lows of her experiences with substance use disorder. She's also been forthright about her relationship with food. As a child star, she said she experienced an eating disorder for most of her life.

Now, she's bring her real-life experiences to a fictional TV show. Hungry, which is billed as a "food issues comedy" (according to TVLine) hails from Suzanne Martin, who is best known as one of the writers of Will & Grace. Notably, Lovato did a guest star stint on the Will & Grace revival in 2019, as part of her first steps in returning to TV after a six-year absence. (Her last guest stint before that was on Fox's Glee in 2013.)

NBC

The synopsis for Hungry, per TVLine, reads:

Friends who belong to a food issues group help each other as they look for love, success, and the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better.

From the sound of it, Hungry is designed to be a more modern sitcom, filmed in a single-camera manner. (Think Modern Family as opposed to The Big Bang Theory.) The show has not yet been picked up as a full series, but it does have what's known as a "put pilot order," which means NBC has agreed to at least air the first episode, even if the show doesn't go forward.

In practice, a put pilot order usually leads to at least one full season. In the rare cases when it doesn't, the pilot is released as a one-off special. So, fans are almost guaranteed to see Lovato in the project, even if it's only for one night.

Hungry does not yet have a release date.

If you or someone you know has an eating disorder and needs help, call the National Eating Disorders Association helpline at 1-800-931-2237, text 741741, or chat online with a Helpline volunteer here.