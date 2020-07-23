I think I speak for all of us when I say that 2020 has been a rough one — and Demi Lovato's recent engagement announcement was the glimmer of hope we needed to make it through. After all, if our pop queen can find true love and happiness during quarantine, then maybe you and I have a fighting chance, too. Overwhelmed with emotion RN? You're not alone — and the many tweets about Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's engagement should make you feel oh so seen.

In case you're just getting up to speed on this joyous news, here's what you need to know. Ehrich, Lovato's boyfriend of four months, popped the question in Malibu, California on July 22 — and naturally, she said yes (*ahem*, did you see that diamond?). Both celebs went on to share the news on Instagram, and in her July 23 post, Lovato wrote: "I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all ... You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself." As if that wasn't enough to make you start sobbing, Ehrich wrote in his Insta caption: "You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life."

Needless to say, Lovatics have been over the moon since they woke up to the news this morning. I mean, is there anything better than seeing your idol thriving? So, here's to our perseverant pop queen and her life-long love — as the following tweets express, there's honestly no one who deserves a happy ending more. ("Alexa, play 'Yes' by Demi Lovato.")

