On Wednesday, July 22, Demi Lovato announced her engagement to her boyfriend Max Ehrich, and let it be known, I was literally blinded by Lovato’s enormous engagement ring. The emerald-cut, three-stone diamond ring, while not the star of the photoset, definitely took my breath away. Luckily, it has its own close-up shot, so you can zoom in and see Lovato's engagement ring in all its glory here. Prepare to gawk at the stunning piece until the cows come home.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand, but luckily, you did, too...I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself,” Demi wrote in her Instagram caption announcing her engagement to Max. “I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!”

While it’s still unknown who designed Lovato’s huge engagement ring, the piece itself couldn’t be more dazzling. It has a (very) large emerald-cut diamond as the centerpiece, offset by two smaller diamonds on either side. The band appears to be platinum, and the whole creation sparkles throughout the couple’s engagement photoshoot, as well as in the adorable selfie Lovato later posted on her Instagram stories.

Demi Lovato/Instagram

Kathryn Money, Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising & Retail Expansion, tells Elite Daily that, depending on the ring's quality as well as other factors, it's estimated to cost anywhere from $450,000 to a whopping $850,000. Money estimates the weight of the ring is anywhere from eight to 10 carats (don't mind my drooling). Olivia Landau, founder and CEO of The Clear Cut, however, has a slightly different estimate. "The setting appears to be platinum with a slightly thicker band," Landau tells Elite Daily. "[The ring] appears to be approximately seven to nine carats for the center diamond and around $200,000 to $300,000."

Regardless of the exact weight or price, Lovato's emerald-cut shape is hugely popular. "We’ve continued to see emerald-cut engagement rings surge in popularity. In fact, you’ll see this shape adorn the fingers of celebrities including J.Lo, Jennifer Lawrence, Nikki Bella, and Alex Guarnaschelli," says Money. "As we see delicate settings trending, the thicker band gives Demi’s ring a traditional, timeless touch."

This engagement comes not long after the couple started reportedly dating earlier in 2020 before quarantining together. The proposal also isn’t a total surprise, since there have been hints since at least April that Ehrich was reportedly ready to take things to the next level. “Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved,” a source claimed to Us Weekly on April 15. But, apparently, the Young and the Restless actor was too excited to wait that long.

“Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some,” Ehrich wrote in his own Instagram post about the engagement. “I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. Here’s to forever baby.” I’m honestly tearing up, and I’m certainly not the only one. Just seven hours after Lovato posted the photos, over 4 million fans liked the photoshoot.

With so many celebrity couples breaking up during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s nice to see a pair so clearly in love. And as far as jewelry Lovato will be wearing for the rest of her life goes, her engagement ring couldn’t be more perfect. Congratulations are definitely in order.