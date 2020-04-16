To the outside world, it may feel like they've only been dating for, like, two minutes... but Max Ehrich reportedly wants to propose to Demi Lovato after quarantine is over. “Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved and their families wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal,” a source claimed to Us Weekly on April 15. “They think they make a great couple.” (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Ehrich and Lovato for comment and did not hear back in time for publication.)

A proposal might come as a surprise to fans, but according to a second source who reportedly spoke to Us Weekly, the two have been “getting really serious” during quarantine. “The quarantine has been really great for Demi and her and Max have gotten so close,” the source shared. “She’s doing a great job at staying sober, healthy and taking care of herself.” The source also claimed that Ehrich is “a really nice guy and they are happy together."

While neither Lovato nor Ehrich have publicly confirmed they're in a relationship, Us Weekly first reported they were an item on March 25. At the time, a source told the publication that they had only met "a few weeks ago."

On March 28, Lovato made what seemed like an accidental appearance in the background of one of Ehrich's Instagram Lives.

Lovato's new rumored romance comes three months after her month-long relationship with Austin Wilson came to an end. In an interview with Harpers Bazaar published on April 14, Lovato, who identifies as bisexual, shared that she's open to a number of possibilities when it comes to her happily ever after.

"When I imagine my life in the future, I don’t say, ‘I’m looking for a man who I want to have two or three kids with,’" she explained. "I think it could be so much fun to share children with a woman… So I don’t know what my future will look like, and I’m open to anything."

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lovato explained she's attracted to a variety of partners. “People always ask me, ‘What’s your type?’ And I’m like, ‘Have you seen my history?’ There is no type. It is solely off connection," she shared, adding with a laugh, "I wish I could say, ‘I only date attractive people.’ But I don’t.”

In that same interview, which took place in early March, Lovato noted that she was focused on being single. “I just deleted [Raya] out of respect to the person I was with, then we broke up and I went to get back on," she shared. "And I was like, ‘You know what? It’s fine. I don’t need to be on this because I think I’m supposed to be alone right now.’”

Ah, a classic case of love knocking on your door the minute you stop looking for it.