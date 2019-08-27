Demi Lovato fans have gotten to hear tons of music from the superstar over the years, but it has been a long time since she has shown off her acting chops on-screen. In fact, it's been four years since Lovato last acted in a TV role, but she is set to make her return in a big way. Demi Lovato is joining Will & Grace for the revival series' upcoming final season, Entertainment Weekly has reported, so get ready to see Lovato on your TV screens soon.

Before Lovato became the pop mega-star that she is today, she got her start on television. When she was still just a kid in the early 2000s, she appeared on a couple seasons of Barney & Friends alongside Selena Gomez, and years later she became a teen icon on Disney Channel thanks to her TV show Sonny with a Chance and the Camp Rock film series. Lovato has taken a few acting roles since leaving Disney — she recurred on Glee and most recently appeared in a couple episodes of From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series in 2015 — but she has mostly been focusing on her music.

However, the star is now set to return to acting in a big way next year. Lovato will recur in three episodes of Will & Grace when the revival series returns for its final season sometime in 2020. Not much is known about the role yet, but Entertainment Weekly reported that she will play a guarded woman named Jenny who comes into Will's life in an unexpected way. Hmm, how mysterious! Lovato herself confirmed the casting news by posting a photo of herself on the Will & Grace set, captioning it "Will & Grace & Demi."

Even before the Will & Grace news was announced, Demi Lovato appeared to be teasing her new acting gig on her Instagram stories. On the afternoon ahead of the official announcement, she posted about a secret project that was making her so happy, saying she could not stop laughing while working on it.

If that post was indeed about her stint on Will & Grace, then it definitely sounds like her episodes on the sitcom will be a total blast for fans.

Then again, the post could have also been about the new Will Ferrell movie that Lovato is also starring in. Yep — in addition to recurring on Will & Grace, Lovato is also set to appear in the upcoming Netflix comedy Eurovision, a comedic take on the international singing competition of the same name. In addition to Lovato and Ferrell, the movie also features Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan. Ferrell himself announced Lovato's casting in the 2020 movie in a video on Instagram.

With two major acting roles on the horizon, it definitely looks like Demi Lovato fans are going to be seeing a lot more of her, hopefully very soon. Both Eurovision and Will & Grace are expected to premiere sometime in 2020.