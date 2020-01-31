Your Snapchat Bitmoji about to make you the star of your very own TV show. You can stop daydreaming about being the lead in a hit show, because Snapchat is making it possible for everyone to enjoy the limelight with its latest Bitmoji feature. But, what actually is Bitmoji TV? Here's everything you need to know about the show.

Snapchat's Bitmoji TV premieres on Saturday, Feb. 1 in Snapchat's Discover section. The imaginary show features 10 episodes for each season, with a different storyline and genre for each one. All of the drama happens with your Bitmoji front-and-center in the starring role. The series is the same for every Snapchatter, except for your personalized Bitmoji protagonist.

Since the folks behind Bitmoji TV have no idea what your voice sounds like, your Bitmoji won't talk, but it will instead communicate in other ways, such as pantomiming or texting. The unique episodes make up a fully animated show, but they aren't the same as Snapchat Originals, which are actual series produced by the social media company.

The Bitmoji TV episodes are set to air weekly on Saturday mornings for all Snapchatters across the globe, although they will only be in English.

Courtesy of Snapchat

Celebrities have even gotten in on the production process, with special guest starring roles for their animated Bitmoji characters. One of the stars set to appear in the first season of Bitmoji TV is Randy Jackson. There's also a chance your friends' Bitmojis may enter your Bitmoji TV episode, too, but you'll have to watch to find out.

To join the fun when Bitmoji TV launches, you need to go to the Discover section of your app, search Bitmoji TV, and subscribe. Then, it will appear on your Discover page, and you can turn on notifications for new episodes to be alerted when they drop.

Snapchat's new Bitmoji TV is another way to tell stories with your Bitmoji. The brand launched Bitmoji Stories comics — which star your and your friends' Bitmojis — back in November 2018. Since Bitmoji Stories have been successful since their debut, releasing three new comics a week, Snapchat decided to kick it up a notch and make a fully animated series with your Bitmojis. Again, the first season will launch on Saturday, Feb. 2, and the episodes will air every Saturday morning.