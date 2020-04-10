Grey's Anatomy may have had to end its season four episodes early, but the makeshift Season 16 finale at least felt like a natural stopping point. That is to say, a handful of storylines reached at least nearly the end of their arcs, while still leaving fans with enough curiosity to make them excited for the next season. Warning: Spoilers for the Grey's Anatomy Season 16 finale follow. One such open-ended conclusion Grey's Anatomy fans are left with is Amelia and Link's baby's name. Though the happy couple welcomed a healthy son into the world, what they will call him is still a mystery.

Grey's Anatomy is known for giving meaningful names to the babies born on the show. I mean, two out of three of Meredith's kids are named after people important to her — Ellis Shepherd is the namesake of Mere's mother, and Derek "Bailey" Shepherd is named after McDreamy and Miranda Bailey. Naturally, fans are not just hoping, but expecting, the show to follow suit with Amelink's new offspring.

And yeah, there's one name in particular the fandom is calling for the baby to be called. Sure, there's already a kid named Derek on the show, but Mere's son goes by his middle name, Bailey, so it wouldn't be a stretch for people to want Amelia to name her son after her late brother.

But here's the thing, fam... it's not gonna happen. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the Season 16 finale, Grey's showrunner Krista Vernoff shut down the theory the new baby will be named after McDreamy.

"I will tell you that the name is not Derek," she said. "I'll give you that the line in [Episode 22, which was not filmed due to coronavirus concerns] about Derek was that Link pitched it and Amelia said, 'I don't want to cry every time I look at my baby, so no.'"

This is such a perfect Amelia answer, it's honestly hard to be too upset about this revelation. Vernoff also softened the blow of this news by promising the name won't be totally random. "The name is meaningful, yes," she said. But what that name will be remains to be seen.

As for when fans will get the answers to all the questions left unanswered in the Season 16 finale, that remains to be seen. "We're waiting to see what happens with the world," Vernoff said. "I will start a Season 17 writers room in May, and, at that point, I imagine our conversation will be about starting our story from where we left off in Season 16."