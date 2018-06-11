Knowing how to deal with feelings that aren't mutual can vary depending on the status of the relationship. If you're in a committed relationship with someone who you suspect doesn't love you, then it's important to confirm that you are accurately interpreting what's going on, Dr. Wish said.

“Before you decide to leave, get counseling to see if your view of the relationship is accurate or healthy," Dr. Wish said. "Learn ways to express your feelings of not being loved, and develop a different understanding of how you and your partner show love.”

If you're dating but not in a full-fledged relationship, trying to propel things forward in the hopes that their feelings will eventually catch up could be a bad idea.

“It is never okay to just accept the bare minimum from someone; it's called settling,” says White. “Stand your ground and clear space for the real thing!”

It might be difficult to accept that the person you love doesn't love you, but accepting your feelings for what they are is the first step to moving on. It's also important to remind yourself that despite how much you love them, you deserve to be loved in return and there are definitely people out there who can give you that. Just remember that while it might be hurtful, their lack of feelings is in no way a reflection of your desirability. Chances are, they just aren't the right person for you.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!