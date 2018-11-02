Being in a relationship doesn't have a one dimensional definition. Two people who are meant to be together might not always have an automatic connection, or experience love at first sight. Relationships are complicated, and no two couples are exactly alike. So, if you've never been in what's been commonly categorized as a "fireworks" relationship, then you might be wondering what good chemistry feels like. Honestly, good chemistry can mean different things for different people. Chemistry is so incredibly special, because it's unique to each couple.

I believe my fiancé and I have great chemistry, but our chemistry differs vastly than that of my friend and her partner. For me, good chemistry usually means that when my fiancé is working as a firefighter, I'll get goosebumps thinking about what we'll do when he gets home. It's the little butterflies I still get when he looks me in the eye and puts his hands around my waist.

That being said, every couple and relationship is completely subject to their own standards of chemistry. There's no reason to compare your relationship to anyone else's. However, if you're wondering what good chemistry can look and feel like, then search no further.

I spoke with real women who are lucky enough to have experienced good chemistry with their partners.

1

It's like you're human magnets all of a sudden and your brain goes out the window. Mine ended better and it's something I look back on with fondness. It was a fun whirlwind and I wish him all the best. — u/Hatcheling

2

Physical attraction fades, Chemistry with another human being does not. You don't notice there presence, but you do notice there absence. — u/Throw_Away_207

3

Its like both of you just kicked up the charisma a couple hundred notches and all the hits are landing. Like low key mind reading and just being so in tune with each other. — u/CluelessSerena

4

It's different than just being attracted. It can be very good or very bad! I was in a relationship with a guy a lot longer than I should've been because of the chemical connection between us. Like a huge spark. And then I would get completely stupid around him. I couldn't make logical decisions. Like a drug. Everything was perfect when we got along, had sex, etc. but then he'd open his mouth and say a bunch of hurtful, rude shit. He wasn't happy with himself and eventually I had to leave the relationship, but damn it was hard. And damn he still looks and smells good. If I were just attracted to him I would've left much much sooner! — u/JapaneseWhisper

5

Feeling chemistry in my experience means that there is little-to-no 'awkward stage' when first meeting a person. There is one guy in particular that I've been hanging with that I immediately felt comfortable around, but he is very unconventionally attractive and 100% not my physical type. But I've been turning down dates with guys who are my type because our conversations are so forced and uncomfortable. And these are some fine-*ss men. but if the chemistry isn't there, we both lose interest quickly. So I've been enjoying myself dating the first guy much more than the guys I would typically be attracted to because we just have a great time together. Also chemistry makes anyone attractive, no matter what they physically look like. — U/THATQUIETCHICK

6

Mostly that I feel comfortable with them and don't want to leave the conversation/situation immediately. — u/sunshinecliffs

7

I've had varying levels of chemistry with people of both genders over the years, but I feel like calling it electrical isn't very far off the mark at all. The last guy I really clicked with made me feel like I'd been struck by lightning just by catching his eyes. And when we would inadvertently brush fingertips or arms, I'd feel a zap like a short circuit. It got to be almost painful after a certain amount of time. — u/amyranthlovely

8

Good chemistry can happen between a romantic partner and someone you just really click with. When it's a romantic partner, it's sexual. It feels magnetic, likes there's static or sparks in the air. You get goosebumps or a tingly warm feeling. You feel happier. Lighter. You want to hold hands with them. Kiss them. Touch them. It's good chemistry, when all those feelings are mutual. It's hard to describe in a way that doesn't sound cheesy or made up. It may start off as purely physical attraction, but good chemistry also happens when you talk to them. The conversation flows, it's mutual, you're both getting pleasure learning about (and from) one another. You're both in the moment, enjoying it, having fun. You want to keep talking. You want to know more about them. You want to hear their thoughts, opinions, ideas. You're both in sync in terms of humor and opinions. This part, without the physical attraction, makes good friendship energy — someone you just really click with. Sometimes I can tell who I'd really click with just by looking at them. There is a "physical" aspect to it, and I haven't been wrong so far. Sometimes I'll see a woman at a party and just know I need to get to know her. The physical aspect isn't sexual necessarily, but more of enjoying their sense of style, the way they carry themselves, good eye contact or smiling - it opens them and invites them to become someone you can click with. — u/JamaisVue