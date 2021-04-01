ICYMI, Pepsi launched a mash-up of cola and Peeps marshmallow candy in one sip. Instead of dropping these cans in stores, the brands decided to give fans a chance to win the limited-edition drink. If you're not able to get your hands on the new soda, you're probably wondering what this Peeps-flavored Pepsi tastes like. I was able to get a preview of the new drink, and here's what the unconventional combo actually tastes like.

The Hanging With My Peeps giveaway officially ended on Wednesday, March 31, and soon, more than 3,000 people will get a taste via a three-pack of 7.5-ounce mini cans. In the meantime, you may be wondering what it tastes like. Pepsi describes the soda as a combination of "the crisp, refreshing taste of Pepsi cola with the pillowy-soft and sweet Peeps Marshmallow flavor," but that leaves a lot to the imagination.

When I tried the Peeps-flavored Pepsi to get a feel for the combo, it definitely tasted more like a dessert than a refreshing drink, but it could be a hit for fans of the two classics. Before you even sip, you'll notice the cute can designs, which come in the same shades of pink, blue, and yellow as the iconic Peeps.

Courtesy of Pepsi

When you crack open a Peeps-flavored Pepsi, you're met with a classic cola scent, with a twist — there are subtle notes of marshmallow. On the first sip, you definitely get a strong Pepsi flavor that's full of caramel notes. It takes a few seconds for the Peeps flavor to fully kick in, but it becomes clear once it does.

The marshmallow taste of Peeps comes through strong once your taste buds adjust to the unexpected flavor, and you'll also get notes of dusted sugar. There's a slight vanilla flavor on the finish that completes the Pepsi-Peeps combo, and it tastes like you've actually eaten a marshmallow Peep. Instead of the quintessential Pepsi aftertaste, the marshmallow candy flavor lingers.

Overall, the sip will definitely satisfy for anyone with a sweet tooth (and any childhood dreams of candy-soda combos). On the flip side, it might be hard to get through an entire, full-sized can if you find it too sweet, which is likely why Pepsi opted for the mini 7.5-ounce size.

You'll have to have won (or know someone who won) the sweepstakes to get a taste for yourself, but Pepsi is known for some wild flavor combos so you can keep an eye out for the next surprising mash-up.